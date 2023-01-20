ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia, TX

KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Rosas de Castilla is riding horses, Monster Jam is back in town, Jen takes us to a professional glassing blowing studio, we preview the year of the rabbit, Zumba, and have valentine’s day treats. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Alamodome makes list of 'top 10 eyesores' in the US

SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Alamodome, which holds so many memories for San Antonians and continues to draw recordbreaking crowds, popped up on a list of the top ten ugliest buildings in the country. The list is from the the website Buildworld, which calculated its list of the "Top...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

