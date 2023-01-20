Read full article on original website
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
Where to get delicious crawfish in San Antonio during mudbug season
All enjoyment of a crawfish boil with none of the work to cook.
Bone marrow drive held for military wife with cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A bone marrow registry was held Sunday for the wife of an Air Force Major stationed here in San Antonio. Karina Hernandez, a nurse at BAMC, mother and wife of a military officer, was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer called Myelofibrosis back in 2017 while pregnant.
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 20, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Rosas de Castilla is riding horses, Monster Jam is back in town, Jen takes us to a professional glassing blowing studio, we preview the year of the rabbit, Zumba, and have valentine’s day treats. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de...
San Antonio bakery scrambles to fight egg-flation
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bakeries saw some egg-trodinary egg-flation. Nadler’s Bakery and Deli said it paid almost triple for its eggs, an essential ingredient for cakes, cookies and other confections. It is a tough egg to crack for the bakery to find ways not to raise prices. The...
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
Youth basketball game brawl in Universal City leads to punches, police called
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Universal City police are investigating an assault that happened during a youth basketball game on Sunday. Witnesses told police they saw “all the parents running onto the court fighting each other,” according to the police report. No charges have been filed. Video shows...
San Antonio's Alamodome ranked among world's ugliest buildings
Even San Antonians have criticized the building, often referring to it as a the 'Dead Armadillo.'
Alamodome makes list of 'top 10 eyesores' in the US
SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Alamodome, which holds so many memories for San Antonians and continues to draw recordbreaking crowds, popped up on a list of the top ten ugliest buildings in the country. The list is from the the website Buildworld, which calculated its list of the "Top...
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
