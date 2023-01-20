Neighbors speak up about water concerns, traffic problems with new county subdivisions including 2,800 acre development

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
devinenews.com
Chief appraiser rejects minimum acreage increase for agricultural valuation
Ag valuation to remain at 10 acres minimum, possible transition to. A recommendation by the Medina County Appraisal District’s agricultural appraisal advisory board to increase the minimum acreage to obtain an agricultural valuation from 10 to 20 acres has been rejected by Chief Appraiser Johnette Dixon for the time being.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
KSAT 12
CPS Energy warns of planned outages Thursday in NW Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy will be doing infrastructure work that requires planned outages to address a recent population boom in Northwest Bexar County. Energy outages will occur in various durations Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 2 p.m., a news release said. The work will be...
abc7amarillo.com
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
Pleasanton Express
EMS Director Penny surrenders to Atascosa Sheriff’s office
Donald Penny, current Atascosa County EMS Director, has surrendered to the Atascosa Sheriff’s Department after an investigation was conducted by Texas Rangers. According to Sheriff David Soward, Penny will be charged with Official Oppression, or abuse of office. Penny turned himself in to the county jail at 10:50 a.m on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
Strong storms expected to bring 'widespread rainfall' to San Antonio
Chances of precipitation is 100%, according to the weather service.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek in south San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead Friday night with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city's south side, police said. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset for reports of a dead person. When police arrived, they found the victim laying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his cheek.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by an SUV on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen. Police said a man, 55 to 65 years old, was crossing...
KSAT 12
New Woodlawn Lake dance studio, community center set to open
SAN ANTONIO – It’s said if Berta Almaguer were still here, the San Antonio dance instructor and cultural icon would be pleased with the new $6.6 million dance studio and community center about to re-open at Woodlawn Lake that is named after her. A ribbon cutting and open...
KSAT 12
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on the East Side identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jon Abraham Ortega died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10, days after his 25th birthday.
'This can happen to you' | Adkins mother warning others about the dangers of fentanyl after son's death
ADKINS, Texas — In a rural part of east Bexar County, a picture of Christina Villagrana's middle child hangs on the wall in their family home. The photo is of her son Kyle Hinkle, and it's displayed above his urn in the living room. Hinkle died suddenly last May from fentanyl toxicity.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
KSAT 12
Video shows man accused of stealing $55K worth of equipment from construction site in East Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who they say stole $55,000 worth of equipment from a construction site. BCSO said the man was caught on camera on Dec. 30 stealing from a construction site...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
