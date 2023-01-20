Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
Two people hit by car while fighting in street, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people fighting in the middle of the street were hit by a car on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, the San Antonio Police Department said. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Benrus Drive and Callaghan Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County
A search is underway for a 27-year-old man last seen in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Rodriguez Jr. was last seen Saturday near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. Deputies said he was wearing a neon green...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot after an argument with his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KSAT 12
Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel
Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side. San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by an SUV on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen. Police said a man, 55 to 65 years old, was crossing...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
KSAT 12
Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of helicopter
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a police helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and Marlina Drive, not far...
KSAT 12
Man shot in car on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road. Upon...
KSAT 12
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
KSAT 12
Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W. Upon arrival, officers found a...
seguintoday.com
High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others
(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
