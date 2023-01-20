ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies man killed in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an East Side shooting on Sunday evening. Brandon Lamar Caldwell, 20, was shot and killed just after 6:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in car on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others

(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

