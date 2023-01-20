Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-impact winter storm will make a mess of Texas Tuesday. For the Brazos Valley, plan on a hefty chill, windy/gusty conditions, heavy rain, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. While winter weather is not expected locally, several inches of snow are expected to fall from the Panhandle to Oklahoma, the Red River, and across parts of North and West Texas.
ktalnews.com
Be ready for excessively heavy rain event Tuesday
As an upper-level trough of low pressure moved east of the area, clear skies returned by late Sunday. The upper-level flow will be from the northwest allowing temperatures to crater for Monday morning. Lows will plummet into the 20s along the north of the I-30 corridor, while the rest of the area will be near or just below freezing. Monday will find abundant sunshine with afternoon highs ranging through the 50s. Take time to enjoy your Monday because there will be a significantly wet and possibly stormy weather event unfolding in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. This event will last through the day Tuesday into the overnight hours before ending very early Wednesday morning.
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
A strong system on Tuesday could produce very strong winds, heavy rain, and possible severe weather
Weather is expected to be quiet on Monday with sunshine and cooler weather. This is expected to change on Tuesday, however, as a strong storm system approaches the area. As an upper-level system approaches the region, a surface low pressure is expected to develop across southeastern Texas Tuesday morning. This low will strengthen through the […]
