Where to get delicious crawfish in San Antonio during mudbug season
All enjoyment of a crawfish boil with none of the work to cook.
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
devinenews.com
Robert “Bob” Jungman
Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
San Antonio's H-E-B sets grand opening for first-ever Cibolo store
No more driving to another city for those H-E-B goodies.
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio Current
Renowned San Antonio artist and philanthropist Nancy Pawel’s Terrell Hills home is on the market
The 1929 Terrell Hills house previously owned by the late ceramic artist and art educator Nancy Pawel has all the charm of a Tudor-style home on the outside. However, a recent reno by interior designers brought ultra-modern touches and amenities to the property, recently listed for $3.5 million. The home...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
San Antonio kicks off the Lunar New Year with an insanely massive block party
Let the year of the rabbit officially commence, San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio home for sale was designed by the McNay's architect for a famed rancher
D.K. Furnish made his mark on the Southwest as a rancher before settling into city life in San Antonio after three decades in the business. The legendary cattle baron's Monte Vista home, built in 1904 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, went on the market last week for $1.5 million.
San Antonio's Anaqua Springs shooting featured in 'Crime Junkies' podcast
Questions remain 4 years later.
tpr.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
San Antonio man shot while cutting grass, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man is in the hospital recovering after shot while cutting his grass on the east-side Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Ohio Street around 5:23 p.m. Saturday. The 56-year-old man was cutting his grass while riding...
Woman killed in incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — A woman was killed in an incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights late Wednesday. It happened just after 9 p.m. along the highway near Vance Jackson. The 52-year-old woman was hit by a car. Our photographer on the scene did see officers taking photos of...
abc7amarillo.com
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
San Antonio real estate prices trending up, threatening affordability
How much longer can San Antonio maintain its affordable reputation?
