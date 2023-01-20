ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Robert “Bob” Jungman

Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
YOAKUM, TX
KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

