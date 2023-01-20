ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals Where She Wants to Retire For 'Privacy'

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Christina Hall has homes in different states, and the HGTV star recently revealed where she and her new husband, Josh , want to retire in the future. Here’s what the Christina in the Country star said about her retirement plans and what Josh thinks about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJaOT_0kKmqnuI00
Christina Hall | Jerod Harris/WireImage

HGTV star Christina Hall lives and works in 2 different states

Christina Hall has the best of both worlds – the coast and the country. In the last year, she filmed two reality shows for HGTV: Christina on the Coast , which focuses on her life and home renovations in California, and the brand new series Christina in the Country , which follows her work and new home in Tennessee.

The reality star purchased her Tennessee house in 2021 for $2.5 million (per Dirt ). The farmhouse sits on 23 acres of wooded land and is about 25 miles from downtown Nashville. Christina’s primary residence is in Newport Beach, California , where she bought a $12 million mansion in 2022.

Christina Hall said she and her new husband, Josh, will retire in Tennessee

Although she currently lives and works in two different states, Christina Hall says she has her heart set on just one location for retirement. After she and her husband finish building their HGTV empire, they plan to settle in Tennessee.

“It’s the best,” Christina told People of her home in the country on Jan. 11. “It’s definitely where we’ll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to.”

She added, “This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that’s the ultimate plan.” Christina shares custody of her three children with her ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead , who are both based in California.

She said that being away from the coast felt like a new beginning. “I’ve been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start,” Christina shared. “The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different.”

The HGTV star said she and her husband have the same retirement goals

One of the reasons Christina Hall said her retirement plan works is that she and her husband Josh have the same “end game.”

“We just have a true partnership, true teamwork,” she explained. “We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game.”

Christina also revealed that the former police officer feels more at home in Nashville than Newport Beach. “Josh, this is where he feels very comfortable, is in Tennessee,” she said. “Again, we have our family here, but also just enjoying the coast life. We have the best time in Newport as well, bike riding, enjoying the beach, we have a great property there, we have our friends and family there. But then traveling to Tennessee, we just have those relaxing southern vibes, and I’m just really enjoying doing both shows. It’s really fun. It’s new adventures, and just feeling relaxed, settled. All the good vibes.”

