Lytle, TX

kgns.tv

New Uvalde elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School

UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Design plans are released for a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday night that the “Moving Forward Foundation” held its second meeting on plans for the new school. The building is promised to be a new...
UVALDE, TX
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

