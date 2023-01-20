Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Bone marrow drive held for military wife with cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A bone marrow registry was held Sunday for the wife of an Air Force Major stationed here in San Antonio. Karina Hernandez, a nurse at BAMC, mother and wife of a military officer, was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer called Myelofibrosis back in 2017 while pregnant.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
Authentic Hill Country saloon Riley’s Tavern packed with brews and tunes since 1933
Joel Hofmann took ownership of the tavern in 2004. It was recognized as a Texas historic landmark in 2013. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Tucked away between New Braunfels and San Marcos, Riley’s Tavern has been a popular saloon for nearly 90 years. Located off Hunter Road, the tavern was recognized...
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
kgns.tv
New Uvalde elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School
UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Design plans are released for a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday night that the “Moving Forward Foundation” held its second meeting on plans for the new school. The building is promised to be a new...
KSAT 12
Youth basketball game brawl in Universal City leads to punches, police called
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Universal City police are investigating an assault that happened during a youth basketball game on Sunday. Witnesses told police they saw “all the parents running onto the court fighting each other,” according to the police report. No charges have been filed. Video shows...
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
KENS 5
Inside a new Floresville restaurant serving juicy burgers, loaded pizzas and steaks | Neighborhood Eats
FLORESVILLE, Texas — If you travel southeast of San Antonio, you’re heading toward a booming town with good eats at a new restaurant. It's called Old 181 Bar & Grill. They're located 1519 3rd Street in Floresville. "For the growth here, I think we needed that [Old 181]....
abc7amarillo.com
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
