Clovis, CA

tourcounsel.com

Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno

The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
FRESNO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crew caught on camera breaking into meat business in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — This crew must be vegetarian after breaking into a meat business and walking out empty-handed. Danny Mendes, the owner of Tulare Meat Locker and Sausage Co. says the three that were caught on camera breaking the front door left with nothing. His guess was they were...
TULARE, CA
AOL Corp

Hospital closing hits especially hard for Madera’s sizable undocumented population

Maria Rios sat in the shadows inside her Madera home last week, a contrast to the sunny day outside and a metaphor for what’s happening to so many people in her community. Rios is in the dark about what’s next now that Madera Community Hospital has closed. Her chronic medical conditions and lack of transportation options made her dependent on the local hospital.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Warming centers staying busy during Fresno’s cold temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Farm Bureau says farmers aren’t worried about close-to-freezing temperatures, but the city of Fresno says they are preparing for another busy night at its warming centers. While freezing temperatures can be devastating to crops, Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says there is a silver lining […]
FRESNO, CA
kalw.org

The Other California: Chowchilla / New Arrivals: Gus D'Angelo

Today, we travel outside the Bay to meet an 87-year-old rodeo star. It’s another story from the series “The Other California.” Then, San Francisco author Gus D’Angelo reads from his new children’s book on National Parks. Plus we have local music from the Oakland Samba Revue.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City

22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
FRIANT, CA
Hanford Sentinel

First standup comedy show at new location | HMTC This Week

It’s official! We have our first standup comedy show planned for Feb. 25 at our new place in downtown Hanford. Two shows are planned that Saturday with four comedians. The comedy show is at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It's also an anniversary celebration for Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. We turn six!
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks

Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
THREE RIVERS, CA
KMPH.com

RBD announces tour schedule, making a stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Calling all Rebelde fans, it may seem like a déjà vu moment but no, it’s happening once again. The Mexican-Pop group has announced the schedule for their “Soy Rebelde Tour 2023.”. The group is visiting 26 cities all across the country,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Potholes are spreading: how you can get repairs paid for

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Potholes have popped up all around the region with the massive amount of rain that has recently hit the Central Valley.  The director of Fresno Public Works said on Friday the department has received 10 times the typical amount of pothole reports from residents.   This week alone public works have gotten between 600 and […]
FRESNO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Local News in California: Six Dead Including a Teen Mom At Their Residence

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting early on Monday at a home in central California. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 3.30 am to reports of multiple...
GOSHEN, CA

