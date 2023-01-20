ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia, TX

fox26houston.com

Texas bill would allow voters to decide on expanding gambling

HOUSTON - Lawmakers want to let Texas voters decide whether to expand gambling in the state, which could potentially bring casino-style resorts to Texas’s four largest cities. SJR 17 is a bill which would allow a public vote on expanding gambling in Texas. The proposal would create a gaming...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Historic Alazan Apache Courts redesign set for February 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The oldest and largest public housing project in San Antonio will soon be redesigned, with the Aalzan-Apache Courts master plan set to be finalized in February 2023. Construction is set for August, according to officials with design firm Able City. The company is tasked with preserving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

