Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Where to get delicious crawfish in San Antonio during mudbug season
All enjoyment of a crawfish boil with none of the work to cook.
Beto O'Rourke, Viral Craigslist Ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also keyed in on a humorous story about a Texas man willing to swap sex for cartons of eggs.
fox26houston.com
Texas bill would allow voters to decide on expanding gambling
HOUSTON - Lawmakers want to let Texas voters decide whether to expand gambling in the state, which could potentially bring casino-style resorts to Texas’s four largest cities. SJR 17 is a bill which would allow a public vote on expanding gambling in Texas. The proposal would create a gaming...
KSAT 12
Historic Alazan Apache Courts redesign set for February 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The oldest and largest public housing project in San Antonio will soon be redesigned, with the Aalzan-Apache Courts master plan set to be finalized in February 2023. Construction is set for August, according to officials with design firm Able City. The company is tasked with preserving...
abc7amarillo.com
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
KSAT 12
Youth basketball game brawl in Universal City leads to punches, police called
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Universal City police are investigating an assault that happened during a youth basketball game on Sunday. Witnesses told police they saw “all the parents running onto the court fighting each other,” according to the police report. No charges have been filed. Video shows...
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
KSAT 12
Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of helicopter
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a police helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and Marlina Drive, not far...
San Antonio man shot while cutting grass, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man is in the hospital recovering after shot while cutting his grass on the east-side Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Ohio Street around 5:23 p.m. Saturday. The 56-year-old man was cutting his grass while riding...
Comments / 0