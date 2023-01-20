ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

While struggling last spring to line up sponsors for Kyle Busch’s 2023 NASCAR season, Joe Gibbs reached out to a co-owner at JTG Daugherty for help. Who knew that the owner he should have been leaning on for expert advice was Richard Childress?

The latest news out of Richard Childress Racing confirms that the sales and marketing team at Joe Gibbs Racing either wasn’t up to snuff or simply didn’t want to bring Busch back.

Report: Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Chevy in nearly fully sponsored

Netspend, which specializes in financial tools for businesses and individuals, will sponsor Kyle Busch in an unspecified number of races in the NASCAR Cup Series, Richard Childress Racing announced this week. One of the races in which the No. 8 Chevy will promote the new partner is the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas near Netspend’s Austin, Texas, headquarters.

“Both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch are living out their dreams every day, having won multiple championships and some of the most prestigious races in motorsports,” Netspend president Kelley Knutson said.

In reporting the deal, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal tweeted that RCR “is nearly sold out on the No. 8 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.”

Richard Childress is making JGR look bad over Kyle Busch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHPQq_0kKmq4Sy00
NASCAR owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs looks on prior to the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The fact that Richard Childress Racing is close to selling all the primary sponsorships for Kyle Busch’s car is potentially misleading since we don’t know how much Mars, Inc., was paying – some reports put the figure at $20 million to $25 million – for nearly exclusive sponsorship at Joe Gibbs Racing in recent seasons. RCR could settle for less per race just to sell out its inventory.

Mars, Inc., the maker of M&Ms told JGR in 2021 that the 2022 season would be its last in NASCAR, and fans tracked the saga all year as Busch and Joe Gibbs had little to offer in the way of updates.

In May, Gibbs took the unusual step of reaching out to Tad Geschickter for help making connections with sponsors with the potential to fill the Mars, Inc., hole in the lineup.

Besides being a Gibbs family friend, Geschickter co-owns JTG Daugherty Racing, which runs Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series with substantial backing by the Kroger supermarket chain. Geschickter, a former Procter & Gamble executive, owns a marketing agency that has helped teams in other sports make connections JRG sought.

Alas, nothing materialized, and Busch landed at RCR, which has been busy making sponsorship deals.

Most of Tyler Reddick’s sponsors stayed with the No. 8 Chevy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laX1H_0kKmq4Sy00
Kyle Busch looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. | James Gilbert/Getty Images
Related

Richard Childress Is Expanding His Business in an Unconventional Way

A disclaimer is appropriate, but it looks as though Richard Childress Racing held on to most of the companies that sponsored Tyler Reddick at RCR last year. The asterisk involves the wording of contracts since some sponsors could have been locked into long-term deals or wording that will make them wait a year before they can follow Reddick to 23XI Racing.

However, Busch’s car has backing from 2022 RGR partners Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Lenovo, BetMGM, and Alsco Uniforms.

If those businesses are still in the fold at RCR in 2024, then it’s a big win for Kyle Busch and a bad reflection on Joe Gibbs Racing.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 14

Lincoln Freedom
3d ago

His business…. He does what he wants. Doesn’t matter what we think. He will be a little bothered when Kyle Busch wins the 2023 Daytona 500 in the #8 RCR Chevrolet though.

Reply
5
Mark Hammond
3d ago

yepthey /Gibbs didn't keep Kyle bc of Gibbs grandson coming on board,🤬🤬

Reply
16
Jamie Day
3d ago

JGR was just spoiled by have the biggest sponsors around and didn't think outside of that box! it's better of for Kyle anyways because of the focus is on Ty!

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame Welcomes Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff, Kirk Shelmerdine

McGriff, 95, raced successfully for decades on the West Coast and made occasional runs in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kenseth won the Cup championship in 2003, won 39 Cup races. Shelmerdine was a standout along Cup pit rows in the 1980s and ’90s, guiding the Richard Childress Racing crew and driver Dale Earnhardt.
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided

NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Racing News

Kasey Kahne returns to World of Outlaws full-time

Kasey Kahne will return to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2023 season. It marks his second full-time season with the series. View Kasey Kahne’s 2023 car below. The 42-year-old will drive the Kasey Kahne Racing, Karavan Trailers, FuelMe #9. Justin Adams will return as the...
Speedway Digest

Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center

Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
OAKS, PA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments

Kevin Harvick enjoyed creating chaos. It was part of the show. But in looking back on his career, he regrets one "dumb" move he made that created one of the most chaotic moments in NASCAR history. The post Kevin Harvick Reviews Career, Admits He Enjoyed Creating Chaos, but Regrets ‘Dumb’ Move He Made That Produced One of NASCAR’s Most Chaotic Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX

Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
Racing News

Jimmie Johnson pairs with retired NASCAR crew chief Todd Gordon

Todd Gordon has been pulled from retirement to crew chief the No. 84. Todd Gordon will be the crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 84 team in 2023. The 7-time champion is set to return with a limited schedule after retiring following the 2020 season. Johnson recently became...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement

NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Exercise rider killed in Florida horse track accident

TAMPA, Fla. — An exercise rider at a Florida horse track died in a training accident, officials said. Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was fatally injured while working with horses before 7 a.m., but declined to give further details. “The entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to...
TAMPA, FL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

227K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy