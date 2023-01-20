Kalkaska business owners Randy and Cathy Lucyk were awarded the Midas Community Involvement Award for 2022, an honor given to a Midas automotive services owner who has offered exceptional service to their customers and their community. Together, the Lucyks have raised and donated tens of thousands of dollars for causes in Kalkaska over the last 15 years. Their Ice Bowl disc golf fundraiser brought in $9,726 in 2022, with the proceeds split between the local senior center and food pantry. Their Tires for Toddlers program has donated more than 200 new tires to families in need with young children. (And they offer free safety inspections for folks with kids and babies on board!) Even their recruitment methods include giving—in their fall hiring push, they offered to donate $1,000 to the charity of choice for techs who joined their team. Last but not least, the Lucyks are working to fund a new, $15,000 scoreboard at Kalkaska High School. Three cheers for their efforts, and for their recognition!

