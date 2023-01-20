ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
UpNorthLive.com

Hospice of Michigan in need of volunteers

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hospice of Michigan is looking for volunteers from the Traverse City-area. The not-for-profit has a specific need for area residents who can provide the following services:. Companionship volunteers – particularly men in the Northport/Leelanau County area – to visit patients living at home or in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

“Frozen Stupid” Sequel to Premiere on the Big Screen at Tip-Up Town

Tip-Up Town will bring another big event to Houghton Lake this weekend: the local premiere of a brand new film shot in Northern Michigan. Temperatures this weekend will be right around freezing, and a northern Michigan filmmaker will be showing off his movie, “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water.” It’s a sequel from Rich Brauer, who says they shot the movie right before the pandemic. “What better place than the Pines in Houghton Lake, which is right where we filmed this thing. And so it’s the kick off of Tip-Up Town USA.”
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WLNS

Explore Michigan: Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for some family fun, come celebrate the 73rd Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake on Jan. 21, 22, and 28. Go visit Houghton Lake, the home of cool people, with warm smiles and hot chocolate!. For 73 years, families have enjoyed...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Faces in the Crowd: Curis Crowl

Just a couple of years ago, ax throwing wasn’t anywhere on Curtis Crowl’s radar. But after working at Skeggox – a locally owned Ax Throwing Company in Cadillac – for the last year and a half, he’s become a bit of an Ax Master. In...
CADILLAC, MI
WNEM

Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
northernexpress.com

The Gift of Giving Back

Kalkaska business owners Randy and Cathy Lucyk were awarded the Midas Community Involvement Award for 2022, an honor given to a Midas automotive services owner who has offered exceptional service to their customers and their community. Together, the Lucyks have raised and donated tens of thousands of dollars for causes in Kalkaska over the last 15 years. Their Ice Bowl disc golf fundraiser brought in $9,726 in 2022, with the proceeds split between the local senior center and food pantry. Their Tires for Toddlers program has donated more than 200 new tires to families in need with young children. (And they offer free safety inspections for folks with kids and babies on board!) Even their recruitment methods include giving—in their fall hiring push, they offered to donate $1,000 to the charity of choice for techs who joined their team. Last but not least, the Lucyks are working to fund a new, $15,000 scoreboard at Kalkaska High School. Three cheers for their efforts, and for their recognition!
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

Operations underway at Camp Grayling

More than 600 service members arrived in Michigan on Friday, as Northern Strike 23-1 gets underway. Northern Strike is an intense location-based training held twice a year, once in the summer and once during the winter. For more than a week, Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center...
GRAYLING, MI
wbkb11.com

Mid Michigan College and My Michigan Health are Teaming Up for New Program

Autumn Matthews, The Administrative Specialist: Workforce and Economic Development for Mid Michigan College, said, “The phlebotomy training is a nine week program; it’s a 193 hours total. So there is classroom lecture experience, along with a simulated lab, and also incorporated in the program is an externship.” She said, “Students get lectures, they have lab experience, and then they have an externship where they are placed right at the hospital, and they work with the lab staff for three weeks and gain essentially on the job skills.”
ALPENA, MI

