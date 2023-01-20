Read full article on original website
Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
Hospice of Michigan in need of volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hospice of Michigan is looking for volunteers from the Traverse City-area. The not-for-profit has a specific need for area residents who can provide the following services:. Companionship volunteers – particularly men in the Northport/Leelanau County area – to visit patients living at home or in...
“Frozen Stupid” Sequel to Premiere on the Big Screen at Tip-Up Town
Tip-Up Town will bring another big event to Houghton Lake this weekend: the local premiere of a brand new film shot in Northern Michigan. Temperatures this weekend will be right around freezing, and a northern Michigan filmmaker will be showing off his movie, “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water.” It’s a sequel from Rich Brauer, who says they shot the movie right before the pandemic. “What better place than the Pines in Houghton Lake, which is right where we filmed this thing. And so it’s the kick off of Tip-Up Town USA.”
Explore Michigan: Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for some family fun, come celebrate the 73rd Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake on Jan. 21, 22, and 28. Go visit Houghton Lake, the home of cool people, with warm smiles and hot chocolate!. For 73 years, families have enjoyed...
Grant Lands Roscommon County United Way Mobile Soup Kitchen
You might have seen a soup kitchen before, but have you ever seen a mobile soup kitchen? If you’re in Roscommon County, chances are you may just see one soon. Thanks to a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation the Roscommon County United Way is now able to take their soup kitchen on the road.
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
See inside ‘picturesque brick ranch’ for sale in Midland
LARKIN TWP, MI - A ranch-style home in Midland County is up for sale. On nearly two acres of property, this updated home, located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Midland, is priced at $425,000. Realtor Stephanie Fischer of Ayre Rhinehart Realtors described the home, built in 1999, as a...
Cadillac Couple Tells Their Incredible Tale of Saving Bald Eagle Hit by Car
On their way to Manton for an appointment in 2019, Cadillac residents Steve and Carol Duncan had an unforgettable chance encounter that was both beautiful and tragic. They were driving on US-131 nearing mile-marker 191 when they saw two bald eagles in the middle of the passing lane. “We watched...
Faces in the Crowd: Curis Crowl
Just a couple of years ago, ax throwing wasn’t anywhere on Curtis Crowl’s radar. But after working at Skeggox – a locally owned Ax Throwing Company in Cadillac – for the last year and a half, he’s become a bit of an Ax Master. In...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
The Gift of Giving Back
Kalkaska business owners Randy and Cathy Lucyk were awarded the Midas Community Involvement Award for 2022, an honor given to a Midas automotive services owner who has offered exceptional service to their customers and their community. Together, the Lucyks have raised and donated tens of thousands of dollars for causes in Kalkaska over the last 15 years. Their Ice Bowl disc golf fundraiser brought in $9,726 in 2022, with the proceeds split between the local senior center and food pantry. Their Tires for Toddlers program has donated more than 200 new tires to families in need with young children. (And they offer free safety inspections for folks with kids and babies on board!) Even their recruitment methods include giving—in their fall hiring push, they offered to donate $1,000 to the charity of choice for techs who joined their team. Last but not least, the Lucyks are working to fund a new, $15,000 scoreboard at Kalkaska High School. Three cheers for their efforts, and for their recognition!
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
Woman collecting cans to raise money for nephew battling cancer
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County woman is asking for returnable with the hopes that her community can come together to help her nephew as he battles cancer. "She has a heart that's just huge for people that are in need and she goes out of her way...
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Operations underway at Camp Grayling
More than 600 service members arrived in Michigan on Friday, as Northern Strike 23-1 gets underway. Northern Strike is an intense location-based training held twice a year, once in the summer and once during the winter. For more than a week, Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
Mid Michigan College and My Michigan Health are Teaming Up for New Program
Autumn Matthews, The Administrative Specialist: Workforce and Economic Development for Mid Michigan College, said, “The phlebotomy training is a nine week program; it’s a 193 hours total. So there is classroom lecture experience, along with a simulated lab, and also incorporated in the program is an externship.” She said, “Students get lectures, they have lab experience, and then they have an externship where they are placed right at the hospital, and they work with the lab staff for three weeks and gain essentially on the job skills.”
