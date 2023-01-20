Read full article on original website
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Man in custody following chase, officer-involved shooting in Bingham County
ABERDEEN – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Bingham County Friday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were responding to a burglary in Fort Hall and as they arrived, the suspect took off.
Two arrested after deputies find illegal drugs during traffic stop
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after deputies reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs in their car after a traffic stop. Joseph Angelo Keimer, 28, and Colby Wade Hokanson, 22, were charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Idaho State Police respond to multiple freeway accidents in Bannock County
Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order
CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle during high-speed chase
On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
Missing teen’s mom breaks silence about FLDS experience, her forced marriage and why she left the church
MONTEVIEW — The mother of a teenager who has been missing for over three weeks believes her daughter ran away to re-join members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in southern Utah. Elintra Fischer, 16, left her Monteview home on Jan. 1 in her mother’s...
Man dead in two-vehicle collision near Shelley
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday Morning, at northbound US-91 at milepost 120.6, just north of Shelley, in Bonneville County.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Two men arrested during traffic stops in separate drug cases
IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made two separate drug felony arrests this past weekend during traffic stops. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested and charged with felonies in separate incidents. Gregory Daniel Jenson, 20, was charged...
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
3 things to know this morning – January 23, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
17th Street and Boulevard Bridge improvement project
The anticipated completion timeframe is mid-March.
Kenneth Wayne Wyler
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Icy Inferno quickly becoming city wide favorite tradition
For the third year the city of Ammon hosted the city favorite event the Annual Icy Inferno. The event is set to help city residents have fun while they safely dispose of their live Christmas trees from the previous holiday season.
Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to...
