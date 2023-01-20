ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

eastidahonews.com

Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two arrested after deputies find illegal drugs during traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after deputies reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs in their car after a traffic stop. Joseph Angelo Keimer, 28, and Colby Wade Hokanson, 22, were charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order

CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle during high-speed chase

On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
FORT HALL, ID
Big Country News

Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho

SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two men arrested during traffic stops in separate drug cases

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made two separate drug felony arrests this past weekend during traffic stops. According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested and charged with felonies in separate incidents. Gregory Daniel Jenson, 20, was charged...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Kenneth Wayne Wyler

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 28, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church building at 5255 South 5th West, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends and family from 6-8:00 p.m., January 27, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

