Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS (AP) — The pioneering Black performer Josephine Baker -- who left the United States to find global fame in Paris in the 1920s -- was Dior’s muse for an old school spring couture collection of archetypal classicism. With her caressing velvets and silks, embroideries, sequins and tiny silver studs, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri may not have reinvented the wheel, but she certainly embellished it beautifully on the first day Monday of Paris Fashion Week. Yet the event's first day wasn't without controversy after Dior was criticized for inviting a Russia influencer sanctioned by Ukraine. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli was the subject of online ire for glamorizing trophy hunting after featuring a fake lion’s head.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO