Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:57 p.m. EST
Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS (AP) — The pioneering Black performer Josephine Baker -- who left the United States to find global fame in Paris in the 1920s -- was Dior’s muse for an old school spring couture collection of archetypal classicism. With her caressing velvets and silks, embroideries, sequins and tiny silver studs, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri may not have reinvented the wheel, but she certainly embellished it beautifully on the first day Monday of Paris Fashion Week. Yet the event's first day wasn't without controversy after Dior was criticized for inviting a Russia influencer sanctioned by Ukraine. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli was the subject of online ire for glamorizing trophy hunting after featuring a fake lion’s head.
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of...
Moroccan lawmakers denounce European Parliament criticism
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan Parliament decided Monday to reconsider its ties with the European Parliament and subject them to a comprehensive evaluation after the EU legislature criticized the state of press freedoms in Morocco. The decision followed an extraordinary joint plenary session of Morocco’s two houses of...
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The search for the motive behind the shooting massacre at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall led police to a mobile home community as they probed the past of the 72-year-old suspect Monday and his relationship to the club. Huu Can Tran,...
Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes
PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering new rules designed to stop large...
