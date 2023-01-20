ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:57 p.m. EST

Controversy, frivolity mark day one of Paris Fashion Week. PARIS (AP) — The pioneering Black performer Josephine Baker -- who left the United States to find global fame in Paris in the 1920s -- was Dior’s muse for an old school spring couture collection of archetypal classicism. With her caressing velvets and silks, embroideries, sequins and tiny silver studs, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri may not have reinvented the wheel, but she certainly embellished it beautifully on the first day Monday of Paris Fashion Week. Yet the event's first day wasn't without controversy after Dior was criticized for inviting a Russia influencer sanctioned by Ukraine. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli was the subject of online ire for glamorizing trophy hunting after featuring a fake lion’s head.
Moroccan lawmakers denounce European Parliament criticism

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan Parliament decided Monday to reconsider its ties with the European Parliament and subject them to a comprehensive evaluation after the EU legislature criticized the state of press freedoms in Morocco. The decision followed an extraordinary joint plenary session of Morocco’s two houses of...
Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering new rules designed to stop large...
