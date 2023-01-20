WATCH: Nikki Haley teases 2024 bid, saying 'I can be that leader'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Julia Johnson
F ormer Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley further teased her candidacy for president in 2024 in a Thursday interview. If Haley were to enter the race, she would face off against former President Donald Trump .

"Yes, I think I can be that leader," she told Bret Baier on Fox News. However, she noted that she is "not going to make an announcement here" but told viewers to "stay tuned."

Haley explained that when considering a bid, one has to look at two things. According to the former South Carolina Republican governor, a possible candidate needs to look at whether there is a "push for new leadership" and ask themselves, "Am I that person that could be that new leader?"

"I was as governor," she claimed. "I took on a hurting state with double-digit unemployment, and we made it the beast of the Southeast."

Haley further touted her work as ambassador to the U.N. under Trump.

"I have never lost a race," she told Baier. "I’m not going to lose now."

In 2021, she told reporters that if Trump ran for president in 2024, she would not . But Haley said Thursday that "a lot has changed" since then.

That "was before we surrendered to Afghanistan. It was before we saw this high inflation and high crime and before we saw drugs infesting all of our states. It was before we saw our foreign policy in disarray," she explained.

"The survival of America matters. And it’s bigger than one person," she said. "And when you are looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change."

"I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.," she added. President Joe Biden recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and Trump will turn 77 in June. "I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things," Haley continued.

"There is nothing I can’t handle," she said. "I mean, may the best woman win."

Trump's spokesperson did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

