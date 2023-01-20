ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrard County, KY

Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved shooting in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm. Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved …. The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery

Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Suspect in 2022 Lexington murder arrested in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (FOX 56) — One person has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2022 Lexington shooting death of Doricky Harris. Harris was shot and killed on Sept. 12, 2022, on the 500 block of West Sixth Street in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department told FOX 56...
LEXINGTON, KY
Girl has police test cookie and carrot for Santa's DNA | Early Morning

A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl sent a letter to the Cumberland Police Department, determined to discover if Santa Claus and his reindeer were real. #RhodeIsland #SantaClaus #investigation. Girl has police test cookie and carrot for Santa's …. A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl sent a letter to the Cumberland Police
LEXINGTON, KY
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Lexington police searching for armed robbery suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery in the Eastland Parkway area. The Lexington Police Department said units were called to Etawah Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and that the suspects shot at him while he was trying to run away.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim's injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with
LEXINGTON, KY
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
RICHMOND, KY
Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting

The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Fire Department is looking for candidates

Starting pay is around $54,000 per year and retirement is available after 25 years. Lexington Fire Department is looking for candidates. Starting pay is around $54,000 per year and retirement is available after 25 years.
LEXINGTON, KY
Two Arrested On Shoplifting Charges At Walmart Near Corbin Also Wanted On Outstanding Warrants

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown arrested two individuals at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County on Friday afternoon January 20, 2023 at approximately 4:34 PM. The arrests occurred after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained the individuals and upon deputies arrival an investigation was conducted. During the investigation a male subject was found with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. In addition, it was learned through investigation that the two individuals had allegedly taken $152.02 worth of merchandise from Walmart without paying for it. Also the two individuals were determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Big Blue Slam begins Monday

For the 15th year, Kentucky will face Florida in a blood donation competition. For the 15th year, Kentucky will face Florida in a blood donation competition.
LEXINGTON, KY
Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for
GEORGETOWN, KY
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference

Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio
MONTEREY PARK, CA

