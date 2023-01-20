Read full article on original website
NBC26
Manitowoc PD looking for crash witnesses
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for possible witnesses of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Jan 22. At the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11 Street, the Police Department reports that a grey Dodge Neon was traveling Westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was traveling Northbound on 11th street when they collided at the intersection.
NBC26
Woman arrested for OWI after vehicle was found on its side
MENASHA (NBC 26) — A 72-year-old Fox Crossing woman was arrested in Menasha on her first OWI offense after her car was found on its side next to a power pole. According to the City of Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Plank Road at 4:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon for an accident with injuries.
NBC26
Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged after quick arrest
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18 has been charged. Green Bay Police said 61-year-old Mark Vogel was charged Friday with Robbery of a Financial Institution. Vogel was taken into custody...
NBC26
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were injured following a crash in the Taycheedah area early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Dr east of Taft Rd in the Township of Taycheedah.
NBC26
Pins for Pups raises money for "pawsome" local dog rescue
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue held their first Pins for Pups event on Sunday at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, and it was win for players and puppies. “I came bowling today to support a rescue that I’ve been following for a really long time," Kaycey Delrow, a bowler, said.
NBC26
De Pere becoming the center of state's growing pinball culture
DE PERE — While for some, pinball might just be a classic arcade game, for players in this weekend's statewide championship it's much more than that. Many of them have participated in big tournaments, including world championships, and won thousands of dollars in prize money. Some players, like a...
NBC26
Shawano Hawks boys basketball wins thriller over New London
SHAWANO — The Shawano Hawks came into Saturday sitting at 4th place in the Bay conference and hosted New London who was in second place. By the end of their matchup both teams are now tied for second place in the conference with 4-2 records after the (11-3) Hawks held off the the (11-3) Bulldogs for a 72-69 victory.
NBC26
UW-Green Bay women have their winning-streak snapped by Youngstown State
GREEN BAY — The UW-Green Bay Phoenix women hosted Youngstown State on Friday night at the Kress Center and saw their 11-game winning streak snapped by the Penguins in a 63-60 loss. The Phoenix were down 2 with under five seconds to go, but coming out of a timeout...
NBC26
Senior class has turned Shawano into a winning basketball program
SHAWANO — The Shawano boys basketball team is off to a pretty good start this year as they’re near the top of the bay conference. A storied basketball school if you go back 70 years ago, that has not had too much success in the last decade, but now three seniors have flipped the program back to their winning ways.
