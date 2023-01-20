ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC26

Manitowoc PD looking for crash witnesses

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for possible witnesses of a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Jan 22. At the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11 Street, the Police Department reports that a grey Dodge Neon was traveling Westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was traveling Northbound on 11th street when they collided at the intersection.
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Woman arrested for OWI after vehicle was found on its side

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A 72-year-old Fox Crossing woman was arrested in Menasha on her first OWI offense after her car was found on its side next to a power pole. According to the City of Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Plank Road at 4:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon for an accident with injuries.
MENASHA, WI
NBC26

Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged after quick arrest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18 has been charged. Green Bay Police said 61-year-old Mark Vogel was charged Friday with Robbery of a Financial Institution. Vogel was taken into custody...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were injured following a crash in the Taycheedah area early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Dr east of Taft Rd in the Township of Taycheedah.
TAYCHEEDAH, WI
NBC26

Pins for Pups raises money for "pawsome" local dog rescue

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue held their first Pins for Pups event on Sunday at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, and it was win for players and puppies. “I came bowling today to support a rescue that I’ve been following for a really long time," Kaycey Delrow, a bowler, said.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
NBC26

De Pere becoming the center of state's growing pinball culture

DE PERE — While for some, pinball might just be a classic arcade game, for players in this weekend's statewide championship it's much more than that. Many of them have participated in big tournaments, including world championships, and won thousands of dollars in prize money. Some players, like a...
DE PERE, WI
NBC26

Shawano Hawks boys basketball wins thriller over New London

SHAWANO — The Shawano Hawks came into Saturday sitting at 4th place in the Bay conference and hosted New London who was in second place. By the end of their matchup both teams are now tied for second place in the conference with 4-2 records after the (11-3) Hawks held off the the (11-3) Bulldogs for a 72-69 victory.
SHAWANO, WI
NBC26

Senior class has turned Shawano into a winning basketball program

SHAWANO — The Shawano boys basketball team is off to a pretty good start this year as they’re near the top of the bay conference. A storied basketball school if you go back 70 years ago, that has not had too much success in the last decade, but now three seniors have flipped the program back to their winning ways.
SHAWANO, WI

