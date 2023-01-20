SHAWANO — The Shawano Hawks came into Saturday sitting at 4th place in the Bay conference and hosted New London who was in second place. By the end of their matchup both teams are now tied for second place in the conference with 4-2 records after the (11-3) Hawks held off the the (11-3) Bulldogs for a 72-69 victory.

SHAWANO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO