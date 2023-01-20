Read full article on original website
Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KO) made his anticipated return to the boxing ring earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as he took on fellow English fighter Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO). Unfortunately for Eubank Jr., Smith showed up across the board and ended up finishing the fight with a fourth-round TKO (punches).
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion is coming home roost. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound crown (watch highlights), becoming the first-ever Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.
Former NFL star Greg Hardy no longer has to worry about top heavyweights taking him down inside of the Octagon. Instead, “Prince of War” has traded in his mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves for bare-knuckle boxing with his debut now set for BKFC KnuckleMania 3. The booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting on Thursday after an initial report by MyMMANews.
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
Jamahal Hill will look to cash in on his first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” goes toe-to-toe with former divisional champion Glover Teixeira.
Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
UFC flyweight contender Lauren Murphy was brutalized by fellow 125-pound veteran Jessica Andrade as part of the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which took place last weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Murphy lost a lopsided decision with scores of 25-30, 25-30, and 26-30.
The inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), bringing with it two world title fights in tow. UFC 283’s main event features a thrilling battle for the undisputed (and still vacant) Light Heavyweight crown as former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, squares up with rising star and No. 7-seeded, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will tangle for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to settle the score once and for all. We’ve got Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, Mauricio Rua, Jailton Almeida and more, too!
After its first successful event of the year, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the first time since early 2020 for its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) . In UFC 283’s main event, former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, tries to reclaim his title against rising 205-pound contender, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fight for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to unify the Flyweight crown.
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
Sean Strickland is coming off a dominant decision win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 earlier this month, but the middleweight contender may now have his hands full with self-defense instructor Dale Brown from those hilarious Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) videos. Strickland connected with Brown earlier this week...
Gilbert Burns made his first Octagon appearance in nine months earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Durinho” met welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the PPV main card and ended up scoring a first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).
Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former champion had his moments, but mostly, Hill battered the longtime veteran. Hill was quick with his early straight...
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will go to war TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’s been an unusual road for Teixeira, who won his title about a decade after anyone expected him...
