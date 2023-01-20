ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Knockout! Watch Liam Smith obliterate Chris Eubank Jr. with fourth-round TKO

Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KO) made his anticipated return to the boxing ring earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) live on DAZN from inside the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as he took on fellow English fighter Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO). Unfortunately for Eubank Jr., Smith showed up across the board and ended up finishing the fight with a fourth-round TKO (punches).
Video! Jiri Prochazka sends UFC 283’s Jamahal Hill intense message: ‘I’m coming!’

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion is coming home roost. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound crown (watch highlights), becoming the first-ever Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.
Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut

Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284

After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
UFC 283 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’

Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White's Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
NEVADA STATE
UFC 283 results, live streaming ‘Prelims’ play-by-play updates | Teixeira vs. Hill

The inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of the season hits Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023), bringing with it two world title fights in tow. UFC 283’s main event features a thrilling battle for the undisputed (and still vacant) Light Heavyweight crown as former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Glover Teixeira, squares up with rising star and No. 7-seeded, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim division kingpin, Brandon Moreno, will tangle for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to settle the score once and for all. We’ve got Gilbert Burns, Jessica Andrade, Mauricio Rua, Jailton Almeida and more, too!
14 random tidbits, facts and UFC 283 storylines | Teixeira vs. Hill

After its first successful event of the year, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the first time since early 2020 for its inaugural pay-per-view (PPV) . In UFC 283’s main event, former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, tries to reclaim his title against rising 205-pound contender, Jamahal Hill. In the co-main, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fight for a fourth (and hopefully final) time to unify the Flyweight crown.
Highlights! Gilbert Burns slices through Neil Magny for early submission | UFC 283

Gilbert Burns made his first Octagon appearance in nine months earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Durinho” met welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the PPV main card and ended up scoring a first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill full fight preview | UFC 283

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will go to war TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’s been an unusual road for Teixeira, who won his title about a decade after anyone expected him...

