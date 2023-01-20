Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona shares the wealth in easy win over ASU
TEMPE—If there were complaints about rotations and playing time after Arizona’s loss to Utah last week, there should be none after its 80-67 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats never trailed while playing all 11 healthy players on the roster. Ten of the 11 players scored. “Very important,”...
No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA's 14-game win streak
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins' press. Even through that, the Wildcats kept their composure and came out with what may be their most impressive win of the season.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 5 UCLA
Arizona pulled off its first win over a Top 5 team in almost a year, knocking off No. 5 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. The win not only ended the Bruins’ 14-game win streak but pulled the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3) within striking distance of them in the Pac-12 standings. It...
azdesertswarm.com
Defense still on Adia Barnes’ mind as No. 19 Arizona heads to ASU
At this point, head coach Adia Barnes says that she laughs when her rotation decisions are questioned by those outside the program. It’s not about individuals or just about offense. It’s about the entire team and how it functions together, especially on defense. “That’s what people don’t understand,”...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #5 UCLA Bruins lost both of their matches to the #11 Arizona Wildcats last season on scores of 66-76 and 76-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UCLA and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Ducks fans will love LeBron James’ Bronny recruiting update
LeBron James said on Sunday that there’s a chance Bronny James could play for the Oregon Ducks next season, although LeBron’s oldest son hasn’t been offered a scholarship by Ducks coach Dana Altman. The nation’s 33rd-ranked recruit, Bronny has been linked to Oregon by various reports for months, and LeBron confirmed to Bill Oram of […] The post Ducks fans will love LeBron James’ Bronny recruiting update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona’s basketball arena destined from start to be named McKale Memorial Center
EDITOR NOTE: AllSportsTucson will run a series of posts leading up to the 50th anniversary of the first game ever played at McKale Center on Feb. 1, 1973. To catch up with other material posted please click here. Two months after the passing of James Fred (J.F.) “Pop” McKale in...
Eastern Progress
'Gritty' Arizona Wildcats flip script, beat No. 5 Bruins at their own game
The Arizona Wildcats reinvented themselves over the weekend at McKale Center — to such an extreme that even their creator did a double-take. “I look at that score,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Saturday, “and I wonder if they stopped the game at halftime.”. The final score...
Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78
Arizona State Sun Devils baseball legend Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died at the age of 78. Bando helped lead ASU to both of its first two College World Series berths in Omaha in 1964 and 1965, and...
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su'a breaks down his commitment to Arizona
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a just announced his commitment to Arizona at the Polynesian Bowl and broke down why he chose the Wildcats. Su’a narrowed his choices to also include Stanford and UCLA before picking. Arizona. “I really like the culture they’re building,” Su’a said. “I...
Chauncey Billups hints at changes after Trail Blazers blow 25-point lead vs. Lakers
Things are not going well for the Portland Trail Blazers right now. Their struggles as of late include a 2-8 record in their last 10 games and have now been highlighted by a blown 25-point lead in a heated loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. They have fallen to 13th place in the Western Conference.
Patrick Beverley reveals ‘swaggy’ message that sparked historic comeback vs. Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers made an unbelievable, 25-point second half comeback in a 121-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, and Patrick Beverley’s halftime pep talk was a big reason why. “Told the guys, Just turn our swag up,” Beverley said after the game, who ended with a plus-minus of plus-27 over […] The post Patrick Beverley reveals ‘swaggy’ message that sparked historic comeback vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers’ bonkers second-half comeback vs. Blazers
The Los Angeles Lakers are cooking something special with their team. It seemed like the soul of this team was sucked out after going down by as much as 25 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. But then… a switch seemed to flip for them in the second half. They stormed back in the final […] The post LeBron James reacts to Lakers’ bonkers second-half comeback vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ monster stretch after win vs Blazers will have Father Time shaking in fear
LeBron James is not acting his age. At 38 years old, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar isn’t supposed to be doing what he’s been doing in the 2022-23 NBA season. But James is built different and that’s why he’s already a legend long before he finally hangs up his sneakers. LeBron James added to his […] The post LeBron James’ monster stretch after win vs Blazers will have Father Time shaking in fear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LA fans are loving Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
With the NBA trade deadline on February 9th fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to make a move. On Monday, the Lakers dealt guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks — in 2023, 2028, and 2029, respectively — to the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Rui Hachimura, per a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian […] The post LA fans are loving Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season
The Los Angeles Clippers are still in contention for a playoff spot right now, as their 25-24 record is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but it’s safe to say they haven’t managed to meet expectations this season. As a result, many folks are expecting the Clippers to try to pull off some […] The post RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rui Hachimura trade saga gets Mavs, Kings update
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura turned heads across the league when he refused to comment on whether he had asked the team for a trade, and his name has subsequently come up in trade talks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “No comment,” Hachimura said earlier this week when asked if he demanded a trade, […] The post RUMOR: Rui Hachimura trade saga gets Mavs, Kings update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
