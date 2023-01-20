Read full article on original website
Related
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules
So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
This Texas Brewery Pours The Best Beer In Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Texas.
Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!
Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KSAT 12
In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
Report Shows These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
If you are looking to make more money in 2023 maybe you should check these jobs out. There is a study done and released by the U.S. News & World Report recently for its 2023 jobs report. This study breakdown the cities where workers can make the most money. The...
texasstandard.org
Today on Texas Standard: New invasive species sighted in Southeast Texas nature preserve
The Big Thicket, a federal nature preserve spread over 113,000-plus acres in Southeast Texas, is full of pine forests, bayous and a wide variety of animal life. Now, a new species sighted there is causing quite a stir: the axis deer. Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Monday,...
Creature Straight Outta Beatlejuice Appears On Texas Beach
“Can someone tell me what it is?” was the first question that popped to mind when Suzanne Choate Arceneaux stumbled upon a menacing creature of the sea on Crystal Beach. According to KHOU, Arceneaux was picking up shells on the Texas beach when she encountered the weird fish. She shared a photo of it on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it.
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash
Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
Texas military widow has lost thousands of dollars thanks to this law. Do you believe it's fair?
The story of Miriam Dugan has gone viral today as the military widow speaks out about a Texas law that has cost her thousands of dollars. People on Reddit have commented on her situation to ask if it is fair- so let's take a quick at her story.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Should Texas get rid of Confederate Heroes Day state holiday?
Yes, "Confederate Heroes Day" is actually a state holiday in Texas - and has been for fifty years. Is it time to get rid of it?. At least one Texas state representative thinks so. For the third legislative session in a row Jarvis Johnson has filed a bill to do away with the holiday.
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1