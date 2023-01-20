ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Q92

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk 1340

Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules

So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!

Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Creature Straight Outta Beatlejuice Appears On Texas Beach

“Can someone tell me what it is?” was the first question that popped to mind when Suzanne Choate Arceneaux stumbled upon a menacing creature of the sea on Crystal Beach. According to KHOU, Arceneaux was picking up shells on the Texas beach when she encountered the weird fish. She shared a photo of it on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash

Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
LUBBOCK, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147

RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

