wymt.com
EKY volunteer fire fighters discuss impact of littering issue on their community
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Along Sam Campbell Branch Road in Perry County, a few members of the Krypton Volunteer Fire Department were working on Saturday to pick up remnants of what they believe has become an illegal dump site. “All you have to do is take these to the...
wymt.com
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School, Kate’s Food Tent host ‘New Year’s Celebration of Hope’ event for flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly six months following the historic flood, Knott County community members gathered for a New Year’s Celebration of Hope event at the Hindman Settlement School. The school, in partnership with Kate’s Food Tent, offered food, live music and a sense of hope to community members...
wymt.com
Mountain Comprehensive Care holding job fairs to further address community issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care has multiple fields of people tackling different community issues, and they are coordinating through each case that confronts them. “Yeah our programs do collaborate with one another, and try to meet the needs of the clients, whatever those may be. Whether it be...
wymt.com
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - They call it “Hazard IOP,” a branch of Mountain Comprehensive Care where people struggling with addiction can receive counseling. Coordinating it all is Perry County native Ruby Gayheart. “Somedays can be stressful, but when you have clients that come in here that get jobs...
wymt.com
Knott County organizations host dinner in honor of fallen police officers
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the fatal shooting in Floyd County last summer that killed three police officers and a police k-9, one Knott County organization and church wanted to host a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner’ for first responders. Members with the Carr Creek Fish and Game Club...
WSAZ
Golden alert canceled after missing man located
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A golden alert has been canceled after a missing man was found, according to the Pike County Emergency Management. Coleman was located Saturday. No further information was provided. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues,...
wchstv.com
Golden Alert issued for elderly Pikeville, Ky. man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Pike County. Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, was last seen about 2 p.m. traveling along Route 460 near Elkhorn City, according to a news release from Pike County Community Management.
wymt.com
Perry County officials announce new business
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
WSAZ
Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
wymt.com
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime: January 20, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may be cold, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood throughout the mountains and we’ve got all the action on Sports Overtime!. Check it all out in the player above.
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard - January 20, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Boys:. Buckhorn vs. Phelps, score not reported.
wymt.com
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
wymt.com
Results of scientific study in Johnson County may impact region’s economy
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Anglers for Improving Opportunities (AFIO) is a nonprofit organization searching for way to impact Eastern Kentucky fisheries and leave them better than they found them. In April 2022, AFIO partnered with Major League Fishing (MLF), the Kentucky Team Trail (formerly the East Kentucky Team Trail),...
First newborn of 2023 at Hazard ARH arrives Jan. 3
Hazard ARH Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year born on Jan. 3, 2023. According to a statement from ARH, at 9:18 a.m. Jacob Douglas Campbell II was delivered by Dr. White, ARH board certified OB-GYN, at Hazard ARH. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Parents are Brittany Smith and Jacob Campbell. The family resides in Buckhorn.
3-vehicle accident on 13th Street Bridge in Ashland
Dispatchers said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.
wymt.com
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wolfpit community of Pike County, one building has been occupied in one way or another since the 1920s. Formerly a YMCA, bowling alley, movie theater and general store. Now, the grandson of the previous owners is reopening the building to the public under a new name and is doing new business.
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
West Virginia Veteran’s gravesite damaged: ‘I paid for him to rest here in peace’
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers. Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came […]
