Prestonsburg, KY

wymt.com

Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
WSAZ

Golden alert canceled after missing man located

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A golden alert has been canceled after a missing man was found, according to the Pike County Emergency Management. Coleman was located Saturday. No further information was provided. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A golden alert was issued Friday for a missing man with health issues,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Golden Alert issued for elderly Pikeville, Ky. man

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man reported missing from Pike County. Charles Douglas Coleman, 79, was last seen about 2 p.m. traveling along Route 460 near Elkhorn City, according to a news release from Pike County Community Management.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County officials announce new business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
WSAZ

Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime: January 20, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may be cold, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood throughout the mountains and we’ve got all the action on Sports Overtime!. Check it all out in the player above.
The Hazard Herald

First newborn of 2023 at Hazard ARH arrives Jan. 3

Hazard ARH Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year born on Jan. 3, 2023. According to a statement from ARH, at 9:18 a.m. Jacob Douglas Campbell II was delivered by Dr. White, ARH board certified OB-GYN, at Hazard ARH. He weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Parents are Brittany Smith and Jacob Campbell. The family resides in Buckhorn.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

