HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region for the second half of the weekend. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way. Scattered showers creep back into the region, especially after midnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-30s. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets can not be ruled out, but most of us only see rain as temperatures will be above freezing.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO