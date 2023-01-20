Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at one Eastern Kentucky Walmart are mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials at the Manchester store announced the death of Jeff Ruth on Facebook. According to the post, Ruth was an Overnight Team Lead and a former AP associate. “He made every...
wymt.com
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
thelevisalazer.com
“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT
The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
wymt.com
Several shots at winter possible this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
Golden alert issued out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A golden alert has been issued out of Pike County, Kentucky, for Charles Douglas Coleman, 79. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson says Coleman was last seen leaving Millard Highway going towards Elkhorn City around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing a green polo shirt with khaki dress […]
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
wymt.com
Perry County officials announce new business
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
wymt.com
Results of scientific study in Johnson County may impact region’s economy
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Anglers for Improving Opportunities (AFIO) is a nonprofit organization searching for way to impact Eastern Kentucky fisheries and leave them better than they found them. In April 2022, AFIO partnered with Major League Fishing (MLF), the Kentucky Team Trail (formerly the East Kentucky Team Trail),...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
wymt.com
Stolen car found in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday. Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.
wymt.com
Rain moves in to close out the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region for the second half of the weekend. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way. Scattered showers creep back into the region, especially after midnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-30s. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets can not be ruled out, but most of us only see rain as temperatures will be above freezing.
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
wymt.com
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wolfpit community of Pike County, one building has been occupied in one way or another since the 1920s. Formerly a YMCA, bowling alley, movie theater and general store. Now, the grandson of the previous owners is reopening the building to the public under a new name and is doing new business.
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
wymt.com
Harlan’s Kylie Noe reaches 1,000 points
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore Kylie Noe became the newest member of the 1,000-point club for the Harlan Girls’ Basketball program Friday night as the Lady Dragons defeated Middlesboro, 62-41. The last player within the program to accomplish the milestone was her teammate, Aymanni Wynn. The guard finished with...
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
supertalk929.com
Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers
Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
wymt.com
Dry start to the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Seasonable air has pushed back into the region as we’ve gone through the day. We’ll keep it there for the most part as we kick off the weekend. Clouds continue to slowly clear as high pressure briefly moves into the mountains to start the weekend. The clear skies will allow us to keep it cool as we head through the overnight hours. With lows falling back into the upper 20s.
wymt.com
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
Comments / 0