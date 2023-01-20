ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. Walmart mourns loss of employee

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Employees at one Eastern Kentucky Walmart are mourning the loss of one of their own. Officials at the Manchester store announced the death of Jeff Ruth on Facebook. According to the post, Ruth was an Overnight Team Lead and a former AP associate. “He made every...
MANCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
thelevisalazer.com

“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT

The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Several shots at winter possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Golden alert issued out of Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A golden alert has been issued out of Pike County, Kentucky, for Charles Douglas Coleman, 79. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson says Coleman was last seen leaving Millard Highway going towards Elkhorn City around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing a green polo shirt with khaki dress […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County officials announce new business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
WJHL

Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Stolen car found in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported they found a stolen car on Friday. Police said the car was stolen at a Dollar General in Evarts. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Police Department worked together and found the car later in the night.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Rain moves in to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region for the second half of the weekend. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way. Scattered showers creep back into the region, especially after midnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-30s. A few snowflakes or sleet pellets can not be ruled out, but most of us only see rain as temperatures will be above freezing.
HAZARD, KY
WJHL

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan’s Kylie Noe reaches 1,000 points

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore Kylie Noe became the newest member of the 1,000-point club for the Harlan Girls’ Basketball program Friday night as the Lady Dragons defeated Middlesboro, 62-41. The last player within the program to accomplish the milestone was her teammate, Aymanni Wynn. The guard finished with...
HARLAN, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road

KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Dry start to the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Seasonable air has pushed back into the region as we’ve gone through the day. We’ll keep it there for the most part as we kick off the weekend. Clouds continue to slowly clear as high pressure briefly moves into the mountains to start the weekend. The clear skies will allow us to keep it cool as we head through the overnight hours. With lows falling back into the upper 20s.

