Mableton, GA

Murphy, Owens qualify to run for Mableton mayor; 3 more jump into council races

By , jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Michael Owens

Five new names were added to the list of candidates who have qualified to run in Mableton's March 21 municipal elections, including three new City Council candidates and two for mayor.

Elections for Mableton’s mayor and six-member City Council are scheduled for March 21. Qualifying began Wednesday at the main elections office at 995 Roswell St. in Marietta, will continue Thursday and end Friday at 4:30 p.m. The hours for qualifying are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Business executive Michael Murphy, a columnist for the MDJ and former special assistant to late Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, officially qualified to run for mayor of Mableton Thursday. He had previously announced his candidacy last week.

Michael Owens, a cybersecurity executive and former chairman of the Cobb Democratic Party, also qualified to run for mayor of Cobb's newest city on Thursday.

On the City Council side, Ron Davis, a consultant who also listed himself as semi-retired, qualified Thursday to run in Mableton's District 1, which includes the southernmost portion of both the city and Cobb County.

Meanwhile, Victor Arnold, a personal trainer, qualified to run in District 3, which includes the area around Pebblebrook High School, in the center of the new city. Arnold joins Paul Chukelu, a physician, and Barry Tyler Krebs, a sales rep, in the District 3 race. Chukelu and Krebs qualified on Wednesday.

Chijioke Ebbis, an affordable housing regional asset manager, qualified to run in District 5, which includes the area around South Cobb High School. He becomes the fourth person to qualify in the District 5 race.

Cheryl Davis, who works for the state government; TJ Ferguson, an IT sales architect; and Stephanie Joy Loose, an accountant; qualified to run in District 5 on Wednesday.

Qualifying fees are $900 for mayoral candidates and $600 for council candidates, to be paid by cash, personal check, money order or cashier’s check made out to the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

Eight candidates had declared their intention to run for the City Council before qualifying began Tuesday, according to records from the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission.

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the MDJ her office will publish a list of the candidates who have qualified to run at 5 p.m. on each of the three days of qualifying.

Candidates must meet the qualifications laid out in the bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in April that put the Mableton cityhood referendum on November’s general election ballot.

Candidates for mayor and City Council must be at least 21 years old and have lived within the city’s boundaries for at least a year immediately prior to the election.

