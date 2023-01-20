ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
PANHANDLE, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week

A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Two arrested, charged with sending methamphetamine soaked letters to Potter County Jail

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of sending letters soaked in methamphetamine to a Potter County Jail inmate. According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted a narcotics investigation and learned that letters soaked in narcotics were being sent to the detention center through the United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

