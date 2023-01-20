Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for silver 2007 Lexus LS460 in 'Stolen Auto Day' feature
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding a silver 2007 Lexus LS460 stolen last week for its "Stolen Auto Day." According to authorities, the car was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Palm on Thursday, Jan. 19. The car should have...
abc7amarillo.com
Major snow storm for Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Confidence is high on impactful snowfall starting Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday for the south Plains region. NEW MEXICO: A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt county from 6 p.m. Monday lasting through noon Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be possible.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
abc7amarillo.com
Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week
A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
abc7amarillo.com
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
abc7amarillo.com
Two arrested, charged with sending methamphetamine soaked letters to Potter County Jail
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of sending letters soaked in methamphetamine to a Potter County Jail inmate. According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted a narcotics investigation and learned that letters soaked in narcotics were being sent to the detention center through the United States Postal Service.
Comments / 0