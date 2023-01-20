ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to major Vikings coaching change

By Chris Novak
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings made a major coaching change on Thursday on a day littered with them. The Vikings announced that they had fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just one season on the job.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted , “Vikings fired their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell ” on Thursday evening, with a statement from head coach Kevin O’Connell attached. The statement from O’Connell read, “Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023. While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team.”

O’Connell thanked Donatell “for his commitment to the Vikings this past season” and the “positive impact” he made on the team. He also wished his family the best in their future.

Donatell was hired away from the Denver Broncos, where he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator. At 65, he’s been around the block. Last season was rocky, as the Vikings allowed the third-most points per game in the NFL with 25.4. The only teams that allowed more points were the lowly Arizona Cardinals and last-place Chicago Bears.

Reactions to Donatell’s firing followed the news.

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans publicly commented on the move. “Respect Coach Ed Donatell for everything,” Evans tweeted .

Fans, however, were sharper with their responses. User afterglowgrande, in particular, seemed “excited” about the move.

User Kyla then posted a ridiculous video showcasing how fans took the news.

And Minnesota news reporter Reggie Wilson wished Donatell well and said his brief interactions with him “were always pleasant.”

[ Adam Schefter ]

The post NFL world reacts to major Vikings coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

