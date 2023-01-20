Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General says lawsuit shows ‘dystopian’ ties of big tech, federal agencies to suppress speech
(Missouri Independent) – A “shadowy organization” in the Department of Homeland Security leads the effort to undermine free speech by coercing social media companies, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Friday in a speech to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society. In his first public speech to...
Wichita Eagle
FBI investigating $690,000 wire theft from Jerry Moran’s Senate campaign
The FBI is investigating allegations that a thief stole from Sen. Jerry Moran’s campaign fund while he was running for U.S. Senate last year, according to a letter his campaign sent to the federal elections commission. Moran’s campaign wrote a letter to the FEC on Dec. 8, alerting it...
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry
Victims of sexual abuse ask Attorney General Kris Kobach to release the full report of the KBI's four-year inquiry of alleged misconduct by Catholic clergy. The post Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company's credit card.
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April. PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas woman sentenced for bank fraud
A Kansas woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison for bank fraud. According to court documents, Stephenie Stites, 52, of Overland Park worked as the accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
backcountryhunters.org
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
Yahoo!
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
kwos.com
CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet
The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCK man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman in 2022
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a woman in Leavenworth last summer.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
KAKE TV
Kansas woman gets just over two years in prison for bank fraud
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman from Overland Park was sentenced to 33 months in prison for bank fraud. According to court documents, Stephenie Stites, 52, of Overland Park worked as the accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. In 2020, Norbrook noticed accounting discrepancies and when confronted, Stites admitted...
