Charlotte ties 1907 record at 69 degrees Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As expected, most of us didn’t get much rain on Thursday.

But it did get warm and windy!

A top temperature of 69 at Charlotte tied the record from 1907. While Friday won’t be quite as warm, temps will still warm above the average of 52. Breezy conditions will also persist, but it’s more of an issue in the mountains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Gusts to 50 mph are possible, which could lead to some power outages.

Saturday is another dry and cooler day with highs in the low and mid-50s. If you’re planning something outside this weekend, Saturday is the day to do it.

The next storm system will move in for Sunday, bringing periods of rain from morning through evening. It’ll be a chilly, raw day, with highs only in the 40s. An icy mix could develop briefly in the mountains, so slick roads are possible.

On top of that, the mountains will see a changeover to some lightly accumulating snow by Monday morning. Be careful out there!

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times. High 60.

