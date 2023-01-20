ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

ThisGirlIsMayhem
3d ago

Soooo the bus driver was following the school protocol and parents were hitting her, screaming, and pulling their children though windows and the back exit? On a busy intersection? Also wtf were most of those parents in bath robes? I have so many questions

Patti Langston
3d ago

Hope the one that assaulted the bus driver gets punished. This assault should not have happened, driver was trying to do her job. She was trying to explain and the one wouldnt let her talk to explain. It wouldnt have been like this if they had just listened.

Julie Holsenbeck
3d ago

I agree the bathrobed parents need to be arrested. They were the ones causing a very UNSAFE situation. The substitute driver was carrying out her duties as taught.

