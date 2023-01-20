Read full article on original website
ThisGirlIsMayhem
3d ago
Soooo the bus driver was following the school protocol and parents were hitting her, screaming, and pulling their children though windows and the back exit? On a busy intersection? Also wtf were most of those parents in bath robes? I have so many questions
Reply
8
Patti Langston
3d ago
Hope the one that assaulted the bus driver gets punished. This assault should not have happened, driver was trying to do her job. She was trying to explain and the one wouldnt let her talk to explain. It wouldnt have been like this if they had just listened.
Reply
6
Julie Holsenbeck
3d ago
I agree the bathrobed parents need to be arrested. They were the ones causing a very UNSAFE situation. The substitute driver was carrying out her duties as taught.
Reply
3
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paulding Co. bus driver says she was trying to get students to ‘safe location’
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County School bus driver claims she was trying to get students onboard her bus to a “safe location” following an incident that’s since gone viral online. The driver, who asked not to be identified, said she was not trying...
Missing teen found safe in Coweta County, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Johnson has been found safe. Coweta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen on Friday evening. Cameron Johnson, whose age was not disclosed by...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Victim shot by man he found sitting in his vehicle, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search is on for a gunman who reportedly shot a man after breaking into his vehicle. Police say this all happened just before midnight as the gunman was sitting inside the victim’s car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
Substitute bus driver on administrative leave after confrontation with parents
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute bus driver is on administrative leave after an argument with frustrated parents spiraled out of control. The Dallas Police Department responded to the scene Wednesday at a Paulding County school bus drop-off location at the intersection of Old Harris Road and Jimmy Campbell Parkway.
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
2 arrested after 3-year-old survives shooting at Douglas County hotel
Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old child was shot at an extended-stay hotel, Douglasville police said Sunday....
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say
ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
4 shot at Brookhaven apartments, 1 dead, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police in Brookhaven said four men were shot at an apartment complex Sunday morning and one is dead. They said a party was being held at the apartment during the overnight hours and into the morning. They got the call around 10:35 a.m. It happened along...
13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person shot, 1 in custody after shooting near Taco Mac in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Cobb County Police are investigating a shooting after a person was shot near a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a shooting at 3101 Cobb Parkway behind the Taco Mac in the parking deck at the Parkway Point. “We do...
Man, woman charged after 3-year-old boy shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police told Channel 2 Action News they have arrested two people connected to a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
WJCL
Georgia school bus driver suspended following physical altercation with parent
DALLAS — A school bus driver in Georgia has been suspended following a fight with a parent. WSB reports the suspension stems from an incident Wednesday in Paulding County. Viral videos posted on TikTok show students from Allgood Elementary School getting off the bus at a busy intersection. In...
atlantanewsfirst.com
13-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta late Saturday evening. The name of the deceased boy has been identified as Deshon DuBose. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 11:24...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
Comments / 6