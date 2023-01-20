Read full article on original website
Two suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. The search continues for a third suspect. Fort Worth Police said 17-year-old Daniel Reed was taken into custody on Saturday. He's...
'He was my rock': Mother of 17-year-old killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — We're learning more about the teenager who was killed in a shooting outside of a Whataburger in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Whataburger on West Berry Street, across from Paschal High School.
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
Fort Worth's top cop shares what led to one of his officers shooting a domestic violence suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas — Red and blue police lights lit up a south Fort Worth neighborhood Saturday afternoon following gunfire from an officer. They used crime scene tape and their squad cars to block traffic in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes eventually...
Substitute teacher arrested, charged, and immediately terminated for allegedly injuring student on campus
FORNEY, Texas — A substitute teacher was arrested and charged with injury to a child after an incident with a student on Friday, January 20, 2023. The substitute teacher, who was in a long-term role at Smith Intermediate, was immediately terminated, Forney Independent School District spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com.
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
Two killed in crash after driving off from street takeover, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth say two people have died and two others were injured in a crash that happened after they fled from a street takeover Sunday night. Officers tell WFAA that they responded to a report on the takeover shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 22. They pointed out a red Camaro being the main vehicle involved in the event.
Fort Worth police officer shoots man after responding to domestic disturbance call, chief says
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police (FWPD) responded Saturday to an officer-involved shooting, department officials confirmed to WFAA. FWPD said the incident happened at 4900 block of Rutland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which is adjacent to Rutland Avenue. The shooting happened on Rutland Avenue, police said.
Vulture dies in 'unusual' circumstances at Dallas Zoo, officials say
DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo announced one of the endangered vultures in its Wilds of Africa habitat died over the weekend and that zoo officials alerted the Dallas Police Department, calling the death "unusual." "The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be...
WATCH: Body-worn camera footage shows DPD officer saving unresponsive toddler in McDonald's drive-thru
DALLAS, Texas — Call it luck. Call it coincidence. But sometimes, angels are in the right place at the right time. That was the case last Tuesday at about 11:04 p.m. at a Dallas McDonald's restaurant. The Dallas Police Department told WFAA that Sr. Corporal Sergio Perez was in...
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Dallas police ask for public's help identifying suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run. On Jan. 18, 2023, Dallas police officers responded to a “major accident” call at 300 S. Marsalis Avenue. According to the report, an...
North Texas chefs celebrate Lunar New Year
WFAA took a food tour across the DFW area, finding local restaurants and chefs who celebrate the Lunar New Year. They shared their favorite dish for the holiday.
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
Meet one of the first Muslim representatives in Texas House
EULESS, Texas — When voters chose their representatives to the Texas House last November, they made history by sending a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is among them. The Democrat from Euless is one of the first two Muslim members of the Texas...
This Fort Worth high school cheer team just became the first ever to win a State Spirit Championship in the district
FORT WORTH, Texas — Oh, how the turn tables!. The Paschal High School cheerleaders were the ones receiving celebratory cheers after winning the 2023 UIL State Spirit Championship this past weekend in Fort Worth. The team is the first squad from Fort Worth Independent School District to win a...
UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record
DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
Dress in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
These boots are made for walking in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. From traditional to cowboy chic and trending colors, Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas brings the boots and hats. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.
