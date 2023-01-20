ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFAA

Fort Worth police officer shoots man after responding to domestic disturbance call, chief says

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police (FWPD) responded Saturday to an officer-involved shooting, department officials confirmed to WFAA. FWPD said the incident happened at 4900 block of Rutland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4900 block of Odessa Avenue, which is adjacent to Rutland Avenue. The shooting happened on Rutland Avenue, police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Meet one of the first Muslim representatives in Texas House

EULESS, Texas — When voters chose their representatives to the Texas House last November, they made history by sending a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is among them. The Democrat from Euless is one of the first two Muslim members of the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record

DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dress in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

These boots are made for walking in style at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. From traditional to cowboy chic and trending colors, Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas brings the boots and hats. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com.
FORT WORTH, TX

