Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s recent $70K Miami Beach home indicates him joining Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Dallas Cowboys has left fans wondering about the future of quarterback Tom Brady. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl win last year, this season has been a struggle for the 45-year-old, leading to questions about whether he’ll continue playing in the NFL.
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room. Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Call Himself ‘the Old Guy Now Around The League’
Patrick Mahomes declared that he's the "old guy in the league" now with "experience," but Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would like a word.
Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate
One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs.... The post Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate appeared first on Outsider.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating. Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes MRI Results
With an MRI on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury is confirmed, but the sky isn't falling in KC. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs QB suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win but it's "Nothing more than that," according to a source and Mahomes plans to play in next ...
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman
After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
Ed Donatell Speaks after Exit from Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings moved on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, just four days after the team’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs courtesy of the New York Giants. The Vikings lost at home 31-24 and began the offseason sooner than most fans anticipated. Ed...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB 'good to go' after playing through ankle sprain vs. Jaguars
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key.
