Steer Considers $18M Investment to Grow B2B Marketplace for Restaurants

Steer Technologies is considering a proposed sale of 37.5% of its B2B marketplace for restaurants. The proposed $18 million transaction would value Restaurant Supply Business at $48 million on closing, Steer said in a Monday (Jan. 23) press release. “The confidence of the strategic investors in our Restaurant Supply Business...
Deloitte and Marqeta Team to Speed Payment Modernization

Card issuer Marqeta has teamed with consulting firm Deloitte to speed payment modernization. The partnership, announced in a press release Monday (Jan. 23), is aimed at banks, FinTechs and payment providers and combines Deloitte’s payments and consulting expertise with Marqeta’s API-driven card issuing platform. “The future of payments...
Social Security Numbers Stolen in PayPal Cyberattack

The Social Security numbers and other personal information of about 35,000 PayPal users were stolen in a December credential-stuffing attack, the company said in a Wednesday regulatory filing. According to documents filed with the state of Maine, the attack occurred between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 of last year and...
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
Egg Prices Reach $7.37, Yet Are Still Cheaper Than Other Proteins

In November, the price of eggs was up 49.1% according to the Consumer Price Index, making eggs the single food item most impacted by inflation in 2022. As expected, prices are still sky high for eggs in the new year. Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that in California, a dozen eggs cost $7.37 the week of Jan. 16, up from $2.35 a year prior.
Amazon to ‘Significantly Expand’ Use of Stripe

Amazon plans to “significantly expand” its use of payments platform Stripe. “Under the new agreement, Stripe will become a strategic payments partner for Amazon in the U.S., Europe and Canada, processing a significant portion of Amazon’s total payments volume,” Stripe said in a Monday (Jan. 23) news release. “Stripe will be used across Amazon’s business units, including Prime, Audible, Kindle, Amazon Pay, Buy With Prime and more.”
Real-Time Tip Payouts Give Service Industry No-Cost Worker Shortage Fix

As sectors like hospitality and dining struggle with labor shortages, tipping offers a retention solution. In a conversation with PYMNTS, Brian Hassan, co-CEO of instant cashless tip payouts platform Kickfin, said a lot of press is dedicated to navigating the digital tipping culture that has sprung up and become systematized, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Bill Pay Is the Killer App for Mobile Wallets ... So Far

After getting off to a long, slow start, digital wallets are catching on in a big way. In the first challenge to the primacy of physical wallets since they were invented in the 1300s, more consumers are seeing value in — and using — the digital version as they acquaint themselves with the many powerful features these apps can do.
Accenture Invests in Cosmo Tech, Expanding Clients’ Access to Digital Twin Simulation Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. The agreement, through Accenture Ventures, took place during the first phase of the company´s Series C fundraising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005205/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment in Cosmo Tech, a global provider of digital twin simulation and optimization technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Luxury Reseller Cudoni Adds eBay, Others With $9M Fundraise

Investors see an opportunity to expand a VIP service in the growing luxury resale space. Cudoni, a United Kingdom-based luxury resale platform, has raised 7.5 million pounds (about $9.25 million) from eBay’s venture arm and existing investors, The Business of Fashion reported Monday (Jan. 23). “It is an outstanding...
Fantom Blockchain to Fund Ecosystem Projects Using Portion of Burnt FTM Fees

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Fantom has released a decentralized vaults product to fund projects and applications that are building on its blockchain, developerssaid Friday. Called Ecosystem Vault, the project is an on-chain fund financed by 10% of the...
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital

Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
Why Visa Says PayFacs Will Reshape Payments in 2023

Payment facilitation is among the most vital components of monetizing customer relationships — and the role of PayFacs is often misunderstood. In an interview with Karen Webster, Casey Porter, vice president of Merchant Sales and Acquiring at Visa’s Global Acceptance Fast Track, took note of the confusion that’s out there. If you ask five different people what a PayFac is and what it does, you’ll get five different answers.
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
PayPal and Small Business Founders on the Power of Saying No

Never dismiss inspiration, planning, partners and a little luck when running a small business. That’s one takeaway from an engaging episode of PYMNTS SMB-TV featuring Stephanie Leshney and Tyler Leshney, president and “chief paternal officer,” respectively, of kid’s playtime bath products brand Dabble & Dollop. Joining the conversation hosted by PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was Ed Hallett, senior director of SMB Solutions at PayPal — a key part of this story.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Technology Is Needed to Tackle Fraud and Safeguard Incoming Revenue

In an increasingly online world, companies still relying on manual accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes are struggling to keep up — in more ways than one. A PYMNTS survey found that fraud limited international growth for 36% of companies using reactive, manual detection methods, compared to only 5% of companies using proactive, automated solutions. Companies using manual methods were also more likely to be difficult for customers to work with and to have trouble onboarding new ones.
Amazon is closing its AmazonSmile charity platform

Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity program next month. The closure coincides with a variety of cost-cutting efforts announced by the e-commerce giant that includes laying off thousands of employees. The AmazonSmile program functioned like an overlay for the standard Amazon site, allowing users to shop as normal, but...
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M

Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
