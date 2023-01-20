Read full article on original website
NPIce offers ice skating lessons
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Newly opened NPIce is offering ice skating lessons to those who are enthusiastic about learning how to skate. Instructor and contributor to NPIce, BLu McGrath, wanted to make sure to offer lessons so that he can share his passion with others. McGrath shared that he...
Mainly cloudy with average temperatures during the most of the workweek
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Most of this workweek will be filled with clouds, but remaining dry, and temperatures close to normal for this time of year. With a disturbance in the Four Corners and high pressure near the Great Lakes, this is going to filter the clouds into the area Monday into Tuesday and highs in the low mid 30s and overnight lows in the 10s. On Wednesday into Thursday, a new area of high pressure builds into the area and this will continue to pump the clouds into the area with highs staying in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s.
Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte
Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
North Platte High boys and girls host York for Saturday afternoon matchup
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the heels of last night’s games in McCook, North Platte High hosted York today. It was a difficult task the Lady Bulldogs were faced with hosting the 12-1 York Dukes. On the wing, Macie Freeze tosses to the corner where Emily Hanssen makes it look easy with a nice swoosh.
Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River
A winter storm issued by the National Weather Service warns of some slight flooding. At the bridge of U.S. Route 83, the North Platte River hangs a bit higher under the bridge. Water has encroached the banks, but only slightly. Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River. The...
Building in Community calls attention to Lincoln County Community Connections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With January being Mentoring Month, Building in Community and Hope Esperanza are spotlighting community connections this month. Building in Community usually spotlights a non-profit once a month to highlight how they are impacting our community. “We decided to support Lincoln County Community Connections during this...
Western Nebraska Bank opens branch at McDaid Elementary
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Western Nebraska Bank opened its doors at its newest branch at McDaid Elementary. The bank held a ribbon cutting Friday to mark the occasion. McDaid is the fourth school to partner with the bank. A bank representative along with student tellers will manage the bank....
Great Plains Health gift shop continues to impact patient experience
When shoppers visit The Gift Box at Great Plains Health, they do more than make a purchase. They make an impact. Purchases directly support the patient experience. The Great Plains Health Care Foundation received a $62,500 gift from 2022 sales from the Gift Box, operated by the Great Plains Health Volunteer Auxiliary. The amount is the largest annual donation in store history. The gift is designated towards the greatest healthcare needs, and allows the Foundation Board of Directors to allocate the funds to provide maximum impact.
Hershey falls to Bridgeport in SPVA girls title game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Hershey Panthers fell to the Bridgeport Bulldogs on Saturday evening at NPCC in the girls final. Bridgeport would go on to take the victory 85-41 over the Panthers as the Bulldogs win their third consecutive SPVA title. Next up for Hershey is a rematch with...
SPVA: Bridgeport edges out Perkins County in the semi-finals
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 8-4 Bridgeport Bulldogs face the 8-5 Perkins County Plainsmen in the Semi-finals of the SPVA Basketball Tournament. Perkins County came into the tournament as the three seed and faced Kimball in the first round where they got the 50-47 win. Bridgeport was the two seed coming into the tournament and faced Sutherland in the first round where they got the 65-24 win.
SPVA: Sutherland Girls defeat Kimball in the consolation game
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 0-10 Sutherland Sailors face the 1-11 Kimball Longhorns in the consolation game of the SPVA Tournament. The Sailors came into the tournament as the seventh seed and faced Hershey where they lost 65-33. Kimball came into the tournament as the sixth seed and faced Saint Pat’s in the first round and lost 51-13.
Ogallala hosts Alliance for Girls and Boys Highschool Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A pair of eight-win teams faced off tonight in Keith County, with Ogallala hosting Alliance. On the wing, Marlee Ervin finds Graci Marhenke for a big three. Alliance wasted no time responding with Jaelynne Clarke boxing out for a rebound and getting it fed right back to her inside for an easy two points off the glass. The Lady Indians going inside as well here as Aelyn Cain makes it look easy over top of a defender.
Gothenburg hosts Sidney in basketball double-header
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Lady Swedes take on the Sidney Lady Red Raiders in a matchup of two one-loss teams.The Swedes come in with an 11-1 record, while Sydney has one more win at 12-1. Starting in the first quarter, it was all Red Raiders as they got out to an early 11-2 lead. Gothenburg will make a run of their own as they come back to only trail by two at the half.
