weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 04:01:00 Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A large northwest swell is expected to build sharply Thursday night. Hazardous surf is likely for west and north facing reefs by Thursday night or Friday.
