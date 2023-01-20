Effective: 2023-01-24 04:01:00 Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A large northwest swell is expected to build sharply Thursday night. Hazardous surf is likely for west and north facing reefs by Thursday night or Friday.

