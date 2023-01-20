ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Exclusive! Read Diana Gabaldon's Sweet Tribute to 'Outlander' Fans Upon News of Series End

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGfIc_0kKmkuuh00

Diana Gabaldon says "'Outlander' effect" will go on long after hit TV series ends.

There was good news and bad news and then more good news in the Outlander world today with the reveal by STARZ that the series based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon had been picked up for an eighth season but that that would be the final season.

It’s good news because the story can be brought to its rightful conclusion with the advance knowledge that the 10-episode eighth season would be the final one. Plus, we still have the 16-episode seventh season to enjoy.

Outlander Season 8 Announcement (; 0:57)

The bad news is we will miss Jamie ( Sam Heughan ) and Claire Fraser ( Caitríona Balfe) and the rest of the Fraser/MacKenzie clan once their story is finished being told.

The other bit of good news was that STARZ also revealed that the previously announced 10-episode prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, centering on the lives and love of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, was given the green light and will be produced by the same team that gives us Outlander , Matthew B. Roberts , Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore .

Related: Outlander To End With Season 8 on STARZ

When contacted by Parade, in an exclusive statement, Gabaldon expressed deep gratitude to everyone who made the Outlander TV series a phenomenon:

“I'm thrilled (and deeply grateful) to have had so many hugely talented people give my books ten precious years of their lives,” she said. “Sam Heughan told me, early on, that filming is ‘intense and relentless’—and it IS! And not only for the actors; the entire crew (of 250 or so people) is out there as well, and while writers and producers can occasionally hide in their offices long enough to get warm, they often go on working long after filming has ended for the day—because there's always tomorrow.

“And you know...there is.

“Yes, Season Eight is the last season of the STARZ version of Outlander . It's a wonderful body of work, and will always (well, until everything is expunged by an electromagnetic pulse from the sun) be available for us to enjoy. But it's not only this show. I always think it's entertaining when people refer to 'the Outlander phenomenon' or 'the Outlander Effect'-- but you know, there is an effect. The story and its evolutions and long-lasting effects will go on, no doubt in many different forms. Because that's what this story does.”

Related: Fans React to Outlander Coming to an End After Season 8

As for Outlander: Blood of My Blood , it is a prequel based on Gabaldon’s as yet unfinished novel that she is in the process of writing, but she will definitely have input into the series.

"I have written a three-page synopsis of what I conceive to be the beginning of the book,” Gabaldon told an audience at the Edinburgh International Book Festival prior to the prequel being given the pickup. “I gave them that to work off, which they are doing. Meanwhile, I will show them the pieces of the book I am writing. They will use what they can use. That is all assuming the show is green-lit. If it does, I will certainly be involved in it.”

Outlander Season 7 is currently filming in Scotland and will air sometime this coming summer.

Next, Outlander Season 7 Is Filming—And STARZ Just Revealed When It Will Return!

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule

When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
Collider

'Outlander' Prequel 'Blood of My Blood' Greenlit at Starz

At the end of one era and the beginning of another, STARZ announced that the prequel to its popular drama series Outlander had been greenlit, just after the renewal announcement for season eight, which will also be the show's final season. Although fans of the show are in sorrow over the final season announcement, the fantasy drama series will return for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
E! News

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic

Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Parade

Parade

77K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy