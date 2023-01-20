Graham Nash, Brian Wilson and More Pay Tribute to David Crosby Following His Death

Legendary musician David Crosby passed away on Thursday after battling a "long illness."

The music community is coming together to honor rock legend David Crosby following the news of his death.

Crosby—a founding member of both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)—died on Thursday, Jan. 19, after battling a "long illness," according to the statement released by his wife, Jan Dance . He was 81.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," Dance wrote in her statement, "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django."

Following the news, celebrities and fellow musicians alike took to social media to memorialize the late Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, including his former bandmate, Graham Nash .

"It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed," Nash wrote via Facebook on Thursday. "I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years."

"David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world," he concluded.

Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson also paid his respects to Crosby on Thursday, writing in a tweet , "I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person."

"I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian," he concluded, alongside a photo of the two musicians in 2006.

The Twitter account for the rock band The Doors also sent out a message in Crosby's honor, including a throwback photo of the singer-songwriter performing on stage.

"The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of," the tweet read. "Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique..."

The Twitter account for the late rocker Tom Petty —which is believed to be run by members of his family—shared a photo of Petty and Crosby to Twitter following the news, along with the message, "Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans."

