Bloomfield High Girls' Swim Team Defeats Science Park

The Bloomfield High girls' swimming team improved its record to 2-2 on the season with an 81-69 victory against Science Park, on Jan. 17.

The Bengals will once again swim against Science Park on Jan. 31.

"We had an outstanding performance against a good Science Park team," said Bloomfield head coach Lenore Imhof. "We had a young squad, with only 10 swimmers in attendance, and each of them demonstrated that they are fierce competitors, who are able to meet the challenge of swimming new events and to help secure our second win of the season."

Bloomfield had defeated St. Benedict’s in the season opener before losing close meets to West Orange and Verona.

Imhof noted that the Bengals were led by senior captain Alexis H Laviola, who led off the winning 200-yard medley relay in the backstroke. Freshman Cayla Laviola, Alexis' sister, swam the breaststroke, sophomore Lauren Espiritu swam the butterfly and another sophomore, Sabine Louise Maculan finished the win in the freestyle.

Freshman Sasha Klotz swam the 200-yard freestyle event, and finished a close second.

Senior Katalina Mosquera also swam the 200-yard freestyle and secured an important point for the team that would prove instrumental in the ultimate win.

Espiritu, coming off an impressive showing at the Essex County Swimming championships, on Jan. 16, won the 200-yard individual medley and was the top female for BHS in the 100-yard butterfly.

"Lauren had dropped her time by seven seconds at the counties, and she was still on fire a day later," said Imhof. "Her incredible commitment to her training has resulted in improvements in the pool, and she does it all with a smile."

Maculan led the Bengals with a fast 50-yard freestyle securing the win for the team. Freshmen Brook Henry and Chloe Cardona finished third and fifth respectively for Bloomfield.

Cayla Laviola had a come-from-behind win in the 100-yard freestyle while Henry and Cardona also placed.

Alexis Laviola swam the most arduous of events, the 500-yard freestyle.

"She swam the 20 laps of this event with a strategy that proved victorious," said Imhof of Alexis. "Our girls 200-yard freestyle relay team swam with heart and captured an important second place for the team. The relay was led by Sasha Klotz who secured the lead, then Chloe Cardona stepped up to the block and kept the momentum going. Brook Henry gave it her all and a newcomer, freshman Katherine Zhao proved that she is a force to be reckoned with, and brought home the team."

Alexis Laviola won the 100-yard backstroke, and Zhao finished third. Freshman Cayla Laviola won the 100-yard breaststroke, with Klotz taking third.

Bloomfield also won the 400-yard freestyle relay. Espiritu, Cayla Laviola, Maculan and Alexis Laviola made up that team. The 'B' relay finished fourth, and did a good job, led by Klotz, Henry, Cardona and Mosquera.

"I am so incredibly proud of our girls," said Imhof. "This young swim team continues to demonstrate that they are here to stay."



