Bloomfield, NJ

Bloomfield High Girls' Swim Team Defeats Science Park

By Joe Coletta
 3 days ago

The Bloomfield High girls' swimming team improved its record to 2-2 on the season with an 81-69 victory against Science Park, on Jan. 17.

The Bengals will once again swim against Science Park on Jan. 31.

"We had an outstanding performance against a good Science Park team," said Bloomfield head coach Lenore Imhof. "We had a young squad, with only 10 swimmers in attendance, and each of them demonstrated that they are fierce competitors, who are able to meet the challenge of swimming new events and to help secure our second win of the season."

Bloomfield had defeated St. Benedict’s in the season opener before losing close meets to West Orange and Verona.

Imhof noted that the Bengals were led by senior captain Alexis H Laviola, who led off the winning 200-yard medley relay in the backstroke. Freshman Cayla Laviola, Alexis' sister, swam the breaststroke, sophomore Lauren Espiritu swam the butterfly and another sophomore, Sabine Louise Maculan finished the win in the freestyle.

Freshman Sasha Klotz swam the 200-yard freestyle event, and finished a close second.

Senior Katalina Mosquera also swam the 200-yard freestyle and secured an important point for the team that would prove instrumental in the ultimate win.

Espiritu, coming off an impressive showing at the Essex County Swimming championships, on Jan. 16, won the 200-yard individual medley and was the top female for BHS in the 100-yard butterfly.

"Lauren had dropped her time by seven seconds at the counties, and she was still on fire a day later," said Imhof. "Her incredible commitment to her training has resulted in improvements in the pool, and she does it all with a smile."

Maculan led the Bengals with a fast 50-yard freestyle securing the win for the team. Freshmen Brook Henry and Chloe Cardona finished third and fifth respectively for Bloomfield.

Cayla Laviola had a come-from-behind win in the 100-yard freestyle while Henry and Cardona also placed.

Alexis Laviola swam the most arduous of events, the 500-yard freestyle.

"She swam the 20 laps of this event with a strategy that proved victorious," said Imhof of Alexis. "Our girls 200-yard freestyle relay team swam with heart and captured an important second place for the team. The relay was led by Sasha Klotz who secured the lead, then Chloe Cardona stepped up to the block and kept the momentum going. Brook Henry gave it her all and a newcomer, freshman Katherine Zhao proved that she is a force to be reckoned with, and brought home the team."

Alexis Laviola won the 100-yard backstroke, and Zhao finished third. Freshman Cayla Laviola won the 100-yard breaststroke, with Klotz taking third.

Bloomfield also won the 400-yard freestyle relay. Espiritu, Cayla Laviola, Maculan and Alexis Laviola made up that team. The 'B' relay finished fourth, and did a good job, led by Klotz, Henry, Cardona and Mosquera.

"I am so incredibly proud of our girls," said Imhof. "This young swim team continues to demonstrate that they are here to stay."

Championship Efforts for Bloomfield High Winter Track Team at Essex County Relays include Gold Medals for Cristian Armstrong, Zaire LaRue, Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, Catherine Parelli, Rylie Sayers, and Valerie Refuse

The Bloomfield Bengals winter track and field teams put up an impressive showing at the Essex County Relay championships, on Jan. 21, on Staten Island. The boys team was fueled by seniors Cristian Armstrong and Zaire LaRue, who captured the high jump relay crown. According to BHS head coach Terry Iavarone, Armstrong and LaRue were competing in their first-ever winter track and field competition. Previously, the duo participated in basketball. "Cristian, the sole male captain on the team, led by example, having the best jump in Essex County and clearing a height of 6'0"," said Iavarone. "Zaire followed suit, with an impressive 5'10" jump, good for...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Chatham Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Each Receive No. 3 Seed for 2023 Morris County Tournament

CHATHAM, NJ -- Both the Chatham boys and girls basketball team were seeded No. 3 in respective Morris County Tournament brackets. Both teams will await the winner of preliminary round games. Each Cougar team last won the MCT in 2018. The Chatham boys (11-2), winner of 10 straight, were seeded behind No. 1 West Morris (14-2) and No. 2 Delbarton (10-3), the defending MCT champion. The Cougars are set to meet the winner of the Mount Olive-Roxbury preliminary game. The Chatham girls (10-7) were seeded behind No. 1 Morris Catholic (14-3), the defending champion and No. 2 Montville (11-2). The Cougars will meet the winner of the Villa Walsh-Morris Hills preliminary game. In the 2018 MCT finals won by Chatham, the boys defeated Delbarton, 47-41 and the girls topped Morristown, 40-31. Boys Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament Girls Bracket for 2023 Morris County Tournament
CHATHAM, NJ
Filip Gache Sets Chatham School Record in the 55-Meter Dash with a Time of 6.73 in the SJTCA Meet at the Bennett Center

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke the school record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.73 that earned him fifth place in the finals at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Winter Meet held Saturday in the Bennett Center. Gache broke the school mark of 6.74 established by Nicholas Ferrone in 2016.  Filip Gache, third from left, breaks Chatham school record at SJTCA meet "This is Filip's first-ever season of CHS track and we are quickly discovering how talented he is," Patrick Clark Jr., Chatham coach, said. "He takes his running very seriously and is always looking for ways to keep shaving time off that 55m dash. "Filip and our boys sprint coach Ashlee Coleman are very excited to continue working hard to improve upon that time as we head into championship season."    
CHATHAM, NJ
Girls Swimming: Westfield Defends Union County Title

RUTGERS -- Westfield girls swimming successfully defended its Union County title at the Sonny Werblin Recreation Center at Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The team put on a dominating performance in which they set three County records and far outdistanced Summit and a surprisingly strong Union Catholic team. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, a contender for the top spot most years, finished sixth. The Blue Devils set three Union County records during the meet. The Blue Devils opened by setting a new Union County record in the medley relay with a time of 1:46.78, breaking the record held by the 2016 Scotch Plains-Fanwood foursome of E. Frazier,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Morris County Swim Championship; Morristown Finishes Top 10; Retired MHS Swim Coach Honored

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morris County swim championships took place this weekend. Both Morristown teams finished in the top 10. Chatham boys and girls teams placed first for the second consecutive year. The Morristown girls finished in sixth at the Morris County Championships. The Colonial boys took ninth. During the tournament, Morristown swim Coach Donna Gelegonya was honored. She retired after 30 years at Morristown High School.   
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Madison Sports Round Up; Basketball, Hockey and Swimming were in action

MADISON, NJ – It was a busy Saturday for the Madison High School winter athletic teams. Boys Basketball- Madison (9-5) won its fourth in a row after defeating Dayton, 54-39, on Saturday. Gavin Randall had 16 points and Sean Mariani added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Girls Basketball- Madison (11-3) fell to Montville, 55-38, on Saturday. Charlotte Tuhy scored 19 points for the Dodgers. Boys Ice Hockey- Madison (3-12) downed Mountain Lakes, 6-1, Saturday. Sam Gero put in four goals and Chris Palawasta scored two goals. Girls Ice Hockey- Madison (2-4) fell to Randolph, 8-1, Saturday. Athena Halewicz scored off an assist from Mia McSherry in the first period. Swimming- The Madison boys took eighth at the Morris County Championships at Morristown on Saturday.
MADISON, NJ
Newton Wrestling Gets Past Holy Spirit

NEWTON, NJ – Newton High School wrestling won by a comfortable margin against Holy Spirit on Saturday getting the 54-29 win. Newton wins: 106 lbs Ryan Bollette with a pin at 2:55 113 lbs Jacob McConnell in a forfeit 138 lbs Tyler Morodan with a pin at 3:01 144 lbs Demarius Posey with a pin at 0:51 150 lbs Michael Melillo with a pin at 1:56 157 lbs Thaylor Sibblies in a forfeit 165 lbs Aaron Stone in a forfeit 175 lbs Davon Hook in a forfeit 190 lbs Brayden Nolan in a forfeit Braves grapplers move their record to 4-9. They will host Hackettstown on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. start.
NEWTON, NJ
Chargers Winter Track Team Competes in Greater Middlesex Conference Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ - Chargers winter track and field athletes headed down to the Bennett Center on Saturday for the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships. The individual results for the Chargers are as follows: Girls 55-meter dash 7.85 Kayla Louis - 16th Prelims  8.09 Ava McLeod - 31st Prelims  8.46 Skye Palacios - 48th Prelims Girls 400- meter dash 1:06.01 Kayla Louis26th - Finals H4 1:06.73 Janiyre Amegor30th - Finals H5 1:14.81 Julianna Krefski54th - Finals H2 Girls 800-meter run 2:41.17 Janiyre Amegor - 19th Finals H2 2:41.18 Stephanie Yarnall - 20th Finals H2 2:53.95 Erin Zavala - 34th Finals H1 Girls 1600-meter run 6:10.60 Ashley Judah - 25th Finals H2 Girls 55-meter hurdles 10.58 Katelyn DeFazio - 20th Prelims  11.33 Polina Lazarev - 33rd Prelims  11.43...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Dubose-Carter's Career-High Of 22 Points Lifts Nutley Boys Basketball In Essex County Tournament

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by a career-high 22 points from junior guard Donte' Dubose-Carter, the Nutley High boys basketball team earned a 47-35 victory over 34th-seeded Cedar Grove in the preliminary round of the 76th annual Essex County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Nutley. Nutley, the tournament's 31st seed, now advances to the second preliminary round where it will play 18th-seeded Montclair on Monday, Jan. 23. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Raiders (3-12). Cedar Grove, which was led by Nick Russo's 21 points, fell to 8-7 with the loss. Nutley trailed, 19-17, at the half, but used...
NUTLEY, NJ
Boys Basketball; Morristown Loses to Morris Hills; 75-64

ROCKAWAY, NJ - Morristown boys basketball (6-7) fell to Morris Hills, 75-64, on Saturday. The Colonials led going into half time. Finn Rodgers led the Colonials with 24 points and Zion Baitey added 17. Jaustin Clawson led Morris Hills with 25 points. Andrew Piombino added another 23. The Colonials will travel to face West Morris Central on Monday January 23. Game time is 7pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
HS Wrestling: Three Wrestlers Win DIvision Titles At Bergen County Championships

SUFFERN, NY -   Three local wrestlers captured Division Titles at the George Jockish Bergen County Coaches Wrestling Championships held at Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.  The tournament, which had previously held earlier in the year and at Hackensack High School, has a new format this year. Under the new format, public school wrestlers will be broken into four groups on Saturday based on enrollment. The top three in each bracket will advance, along with four private school qualifiers, to a 16-man bracket on Sunday in the Tournament of Champions. Hasbrouck Heights wrestled in Division D, for the smallest schools, while...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Rahway Wrestling Volunteer Ed Spatola Wins Prestigious Union County Award

RAHWAY, NJ — Anyone who knows anything about Rahway wrestling, whether at the recreation level or in the public schools all the way to the high school varsity team, knows Edward Spatola. TAPinto Rahway actually just mentioned him in an article it published about the town's recreation program, writing, "Ed Spatola, who seems to be everywhere that something Rahway Wrestling-related is happening, also assists and referees home matches." He has been mentoring the young people of the community for decades and always on a volunteer basis. He's never taken a dime. His quiet, consistent approach can often fall under the radar. But not anymore....
RAHWAY, NJ
Newton Girls Basketball Falls to Wallkill Valley

NEWTON, NJ – Newton girls basketball was handed a loss on Saturday morning from Wallkill Valley 58-30. The Braves had production from seven players led by Catherine Vena with nine. Vena dropped in three from the foul line and three from inside the paint. Caitlyn Pokrywa put up eight points and Sophia May added seven.  Sophia brondo, Samantha Sutton and Olivia May all contributed but the Braves could not overcome the Rangers Jackei Schels.  Schels had a triple-double against Newton; 24 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds.  Schels’ teammate Erin Anderson finished the outing with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Newton girls record moves to 6-6 with 10 games left to the regular season.  They host Sussex Tech on Monday with a 4 p.m. start.
NEWTON, NJ
Southern Girls Fall to Howell 35-24 in Basketball Action

HOWELL - Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern.  Southern led 14-10 at halftime and put a scare against the 13-3 Howll squad, but relinquished that lead int eh second half as Howell went on a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Samantha Russell led Southern with nine points.  Southern is now 2-13.
HOWELL, NJ
Ice Hockey; Morristown Colonials Fall to Mo-Beard; 7-4

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown ice hockey team(5-9-1) fell to Morristown-Beard, 7-4, on Saturday. Jackson Byrne led the Colonials with two goals and two assists, Liam Wilson added a goal and an assist, Clark Smith scored and had two assists and Willem Kerr had an assist. Peter Cross, Hollis Humphries and Nick Squashic each scored twice for Mo-Beard. Morristown Goalie Thatcher Neville recorded 24 saves. The Colonials will be back on the ice Wednesday January 25 when they face Chatham. Game time is 4pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Barnegat Girls Basketball Coach Tammy Nicolini Notches 100th Career Victory

TOMS RIVER - Barnegat Girls Basketball Coach Tammy Nicolini recorded her 100th career victory after Friday's 44-32 victory over Toms River South. This is Nicolini's ninth year at the helm. Congratulations on a great accomplishment for Coach Nicolini.  Barnegat is on a three game winning streak as Cara McCoy finished with 21 points to lead Barnegat to the win over Toms River South.  Emma Thornton went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points for Barnegat.  Barnegat's record improves to 9-7 on the season.  Meaghan Weatherstone led Toms River South (3-11) with eight points and 11 rebounds and Cara Cribbin had nine rebounds and four assists.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Ice Hockey: West Essex-Caldwell Shuts Out Livingston, 3-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Essex-Caldwell's ice hockey co-op team scored a goal in each period for a 3-0 victory over Livingston Friday night at Codey Arena. Connor Maniscalco scored two goals, including one in the first period with an assist from Clayton Prial to give West Essex-Caldwell (9-3-2) a 1-0 lead. Prial and Hunter White supplied the helpers on Maniscalco's second goal in the second period. Joey Castellano's goal in the third period gave the Knights a 3-0 lead with an assist from Luca Infusino. Evan Zieminski made 22 saves for the win. Justinas Sanders of Livingston (7-4-2) made 17 saves.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Chargers Boys Basketball Win Streak Stopped by South River

SOUTH RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team's seven game winning streak was stopped by South River High School on Friday night. South River defeated the Chargers 73-51. The Rams took a 36-28 lead into the halftime break and kept Spotswood to just six points in the third quarter.  Spotswood's offense was led by Kiye Walker and Daniel Yarus. Walker dropped a dozen points and pulled down seven rebounds. Yarus put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Casey Cumiskey scored nine for the Chargers. Matthew Rios and Rion Ahmetaj added five apiece. Albion Ahmetaj had four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
