ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

JPM CEO Jamie Dimon Has Bold Prediction for What Fed Will Do With Interest Rates

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUXSS_0kKmkcGr00

Head of largest U.S. bank sees challenges for the economy and financial regulators.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon isn't one to shy away from bold statements.

Dimon has famously called out cryptocurrencies for criticism and in his most recent comments has referred to it as a "pet rock."

He's also robustly defended his bank's continued funding of fossil fuel developments in the face of climate change, telling Congress that stopping such projects "would be the road to hell for America."

Dimon, has been the CEO of JPMorgan ( JPM ) - Get Free Report , the largest U.S. bank by assets, for almost two decades. Now he's making a bold prediction for the U.S. financial world, even as some are projecting the Federal Reserve is nearing a pause in its interest rate hikes.

"I actually think rates will probably go higher than 5%." Dimon said in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.  "That's my own view because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation which won't go away so quick," he told CNBC.

Dimon cited two factors for the recent declines in inflation. "I think we've had the benefit of China slowing down. The benefit of oil prices dropping a little bit."

However, and perhaps not surprisingly, Dimon sees oil and gas prices rising. "I think oil and gas prices [will] probably go up the next 10 years. We're not investing enough in oil and gas to actually keep it low," he said.

In addition "China isn't going to be deflationary any more."

All that said, Dimon doesn't appear too concerned about the U.S. economic outlook.  "if we have a mild recession and rates go to 6%, we're all going to be fine" he said.

Comments / 25

Mowog
3d ago

All planned out by traitors. They are to blame and then point fingers and COWER like their make up shows through. Needless BS a suffering for the working man. "The rich man dances and the poor man pays the Band

Reply
4
Robert Koenig
3d ago

Fed inflation cure is less jobs and spending. Notice government waste and useless departments are never in the chopping block.

Reply(1)
5
never surrender
3d ago

We had no inflation until Big Brother decided we didn’t need to back our currency with gold. Bring that back and you fix most everything else

Reply(3)
2
Related
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
91K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy