Oregon woman sentenced for lying to federal agent after buying gun her boyfriend, a convicted felon, is accused of using to kill 2 men
A woman who bought a gun that her boyfriend, a convicted felon, is accused of using nine days later to fatally shoot two people was sentenced Monday to probation for providing false information to a federal agent. Authorities found texts from Amber Ann Silvaz’s cellphone to her boyfriend as she...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin. Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Jan 3, 2022, for stabbing to death a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. (Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’s
Meet Jerry Jacobson. Currently living in Georgia, he stole $24 million from McDonald’s and is responsible for one of the largest fraud cases in American history. This is the fascinating story of how a former police officer from Georgia became a criminal mastermind.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Couple killed after driver fleeing KCK police slams into them. Now a friend speaks out
Gabriela Trejo-Garcia and Juan Avila were killed in a fatal car crash after a high speed chase by KCK police. Their friends are raising money to help support her three kids and send his body home.
Missouri Has 100 Known Serial Killers in History – 5 of the Worst
Some of the worst serial killers in history once called Missouri home. There are over 100 known serial killers from Missouri these are some of the worst in the state's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and...
Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards
A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
Police arrest 2nd kidnapper involved in missing Oklahoma girl
Two caregivers are now in custody in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Oklahoma. The post Police arrest 2nd kidnapper involved in missing Oklahoma girl appeared first on KYMA.
Inside the federal West Virginia prison where gangster Whitey Bulger was beaten to death
In the months before Bulger was transferred to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison, two inmates had been killed at the lockup.
Multi-year investigation in Oklahoma prisons leads to 69 gang convictions
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 convictions across multiple state and federal cases. Last month, the investigation wrapped up with the sentencing of Chance Alan Wilson, a/k/a Wolfhead, who was the leader of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB), a violent criminal organization, primarily run from inside Oklahoma prisons. Wilson, who was serving 15 years in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for murder was sentenced to an additional 360 months in December after being found to be primarily responsible for the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs over several years.
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
A Capitol rioter identified by the massive tattoo on his stomach sentenced to 78 months in prison
James McGrew, of Mississippi, hurled a handrail at Capitol police. He pleaded guilty to assaulting law-enforcement officers on January 6, 2021.
Judge tying Trump instructions to Jan. 6 rioter could improve case for indictment
A federal judge determined a California woman “followed then-President [Donald] Trump’s instructions” as she breached the Capitol as part of a mob on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s ruling that Danean MacAndrew is guilty of several crimes related to her participation in the Jan. 6 riot highlighted the specific role Trump played in the day’s events.
