ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
AOL Corp

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

FILE - This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber McLaughlin. Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, McLaughlin will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, Jan 3, 2022, for stabbing to death a former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in 2003. (Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)
MISSOURI STATE
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than four years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pleaded guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
PONTOTOC, MS
KRMG

Multi-year investigation in Oklahoma prisons leads to 69 gang convictions

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization resulted in 69 convictions across multiple state and federal cases. Last month, the investigation wrapped up with the sentencing of Chance Alan Wilson, a/k/a Wolfhead, who was the leader of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB), a violent criminal organization, primarily run from inside Oklahoma prisons. Wilson, who was serving 15 years in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary for murder was sentenced to an additional 360 months in December after being found to be primarily responsible for the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs over several years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Judge tying Trump instructions to Jan. 6 rioter could improve case for indictment

A federal judge determined a California woman “followed then-President [Donald] Trump’s instructions” as she breached the Capitol as part of a mob on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s ruling that Danean MacAndrew is guilty of several crimes related to her participation in the Jan. 6 riot highlighted the specific role Trump played in the day’s events.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy