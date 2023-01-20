Man arrested in Cathedral City on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material

A 66-year-old man was arrested in Cathedral City on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The arrest happened Thursday on the 26000 block of Rio Oso Road. Viewers called the newsroom to report seeing the FBI and law enforcement at a home in the morning.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that agents were assisting the Riverside County District Attorney's office in serving a warrant.

Amy McKenzie, spokesperson for the DA's office, told News Channel 3 that the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET), served a warrant at the home with the assistance of the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

During the search of the location, evidence of Child Sexual Abuse Material was discovered, McKenzie confirmed.

Based on interviews and the investigation, the suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

