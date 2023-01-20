ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s wife Jessica Kress

Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys

Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday.  If ...
TEXAS STATE
NESN

Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game

Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. And it didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to face questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, especially with Sean Payton on the open market. According to Pro Football Talk, Jones remains committed to McCarthy.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy