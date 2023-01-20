Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now
The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line. Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Mike McCarthy’s wife Jessica Kress
Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys
Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday. If ...
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
Eagles to host winner of 49ers-Cowboys in NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles await the winner of Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles advance to the NFC Championship Game following a 38-7 win on Sunday night over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Next weekend, Philadelphia will...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains bizarre clock management at the end of the first half vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers fans were irate at head coach Kyle Shanahan as the first half neared a conclusion during their NFC Divisional Round bout with the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Shanahan had elected to shave off a significant amount of game clock to begin San Francisco's drive, rather than choosing to be aggressive with his two-minute drill.
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Matt Patricia ‘might be on his way out’ from New England Patriots
Dating back to before the season even started, the New England Patriots’ decision to have Matt Patricia operate as the
NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher. The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14. There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. ...
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers looking forward to challenge of facing Eagles in NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers are advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. They will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at a hostile Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners got there with a hard-fought 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, ending the season of...
WATCH: Skip Bayless is Fed Up with Dak Prescott Following Cowboys Playoff Loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another playoff loss and FOX Sports’ host Skip Bayless was fed up. The noted Cowboys fanatic regularly touts Dallas and Prescott on television, but after a loss to the 49ers, it was different. In fact, Bayless was so fed up with Prescott, he tossed his jersey in the trash.
'It has been a never-ending saga': 49ers fans prepare for another heated match with Cowboys
It is arguably the most famous rivalry in the National Football League. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have repeatedly met in games where it mattered most.
Michael Irvin Points Out the Team That Will Be the Dallas Cowboys Kryptonite in the NFL Playoffs
It probably hurts Michael Irvin to say this. But the former Cowboys star believes Dallas doesn’t match up that well... The post Michael Irvin Points Out the Team That Will Be the Dallas Cowboys Kryptonite in the NFL Playoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 19-12 Divisional Round playoff win vs. the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game after a 19-12 Divisional Round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win... The...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones addresses Mike McCarthy’s future after loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Playoff game. And it didn’t take long for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to face questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s future, especially with Sean Payton on the open market. According to Pro Football Talk, Jones remains committed to McCarthy.
