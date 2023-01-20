Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
The Gay Pride Community Held a Communion in Ferndale Yesterday
Over 100 supporters of the Gay Pride community including the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Queer Humboldt, Redwood Pride and Lost Coast Pride gathered in front of Ferndale’s City Hall yesterday to call attention to what they said was, “[A] stark increase in misinformation and fear mongering directed at the LGBTQ+ community.”
North Coast Journal
Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Hold Non-Judgement Day
In response to the cancelation of the planned Dragging Through History fundraiser for local nonprofit Lost Coast Pride at the Old Steeple, Humboldt’s chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an LGBTQ+ organization engaging in activism that parodies faith-based bigotry, has announced it will hold a Non-Judgement Day on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Ferndale’s Town Hall.
kymkemp.com
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake
Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
North Coast Journal
Music Today: Sunday, Jan. 22
Two 3 p.m. matinee gigs are happening today, both which more or less fall under the banner of “high” art. If you missed the main concert yesterday evening at Calvary Lutheran in Eureka, fear not, you still have a chance to catch a concert and. conversation with Trio...
kymkemp.com
Six Otters in the Humboldt Bay
A local who prefers the name Marc Pumpkinthief sent us this video of six otters by the Wharfinger in Eureka around 10 a.m. yesterday. The sunny days lately have wildlife and locals out enjoying the change in the weather. What have you been doing these bright days with your one...
kymkemp.com
Redwood Memorial Hospital Recognized for Improved Quality of Care
Press release from Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital:. Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that it was recently recognized as one of just nine hospitals to receive at least 90% or above by Partnership Health Plan’s (PHP) Hospital Quality Improve Program (Hospital QIP). In fact, Redwood Memorial Hospital achieved 100% in all 14 measures.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Richard Allen Griffith, 1955-2022
Richard Allen Griffith was born on July 3, 1955 in Eureka. He was the fifth child of seven born to Frank and Jewel Griffith. He passed on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, 2022 in Oroville of complications from heart disease. Richard spent his early years in Eureka, where he attended Eureka...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Signs Letter of Support for Decriminalization of ‘Natural’ Psychedelics; Approves Complete Streets Policy to Make Eureka More Bike-Friendly
Here’s a question: Should California decriminalize “natural” psychedelic drugs for individuals 21 years and older?. The Eureka City Council pondered that question during this week’s regular meeting and discussed the ins and outs of Senate Bill 58 – a state initiative that seeks to decriminalize the possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin (magic mushrooms), psilocin, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline (excluding peyote) and ibogaine. The initiative criticizes the criminalization of psychedelics and highlights the potential therapeutic and medical benefits of such substances.
krcrtv.com
Dozens of North Coast residents line up at docks for first catch of this crab season
EUREKA, Calif. — Dozens of customers lined up on the docks of Woodley Island Friday morning to get their share of the first catch this crab season. "We weren't expecting that much customers, but with the delay and people waiting for their crab, they're excited to get some in their hands," Jenna Lee's Seafood Seller Kristen Pinto said.
kymkemp.com
Protestors Gather at Wildberries Today Due to Viral Video of Employee Detaining Shoplifter
A group of protestors gathered at Wildberries marketplace, a popular grocery store in Arcata, this morning about 10 a.m. to protest what they say was an unnecessary physical response by one employee to the attempt by a minor to shoplift a container of milk. A video began circling on social...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Gary Joel Cudney, 1956-2022
Gary was born April 17, 1956 at General Hospital to Fred and Mary Cudney. As a child he liked to spend his time climbing trees and fishing on the pier. He attended Eureka High School where he enjoyed his friends and the FFA. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force.
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Chief Financial Officer Tabatha Miller Leaving for Finance Director Job With the City of Arcata
After less than a year on the job, Tabatha Miller, Humboldt County’s assistant county administrative officer and chief financial officer, is resigning to become finance director with the City of Arcata. Miller came to the county from Fort Bragg, where she was city manager for nearly four years, and...
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
kymkemp.com
Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road
At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
krcrtv.com
Highway 36 now under 24-hour one-way traffic control
CARLOTTA, Calif. — Highway 36 is moving to 24-hour one-way traffic control following a slide west of Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park in Humboldt County. According to Caltrans District 1, the area was only open during daylight hours since the slide. Now, the route is accessible for those driving through the area during the evening and late hours.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
