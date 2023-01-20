ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNT-TV

Giants GM Schoen Addresses Free Agency of Jones, Barkley

Both players are set to hit the open market in March unless the Giants can strike new deals. Now that the Giants are entering their offseason, they have significant decisions to make about two big names on their team. Both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are set to hit free agency in March.
WVNT-TV

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
ARIZONA STATE
WVNT-TV

Eagles’ Social Media Team Trashes Giants After Playoff Rout

Philadelphia had fun after its 38-7 win over New York. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a dominant win over the rival Giants on Saturday night. Philadelphia maintained control the entire game, taking a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 38-7 victory. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNT-TV

Cowboys Will Play Brett Maher vs. 49ers Sunday

The kicker missed four straight extra points vs. the Buccaneers in the wild-card round. Despite missing four straight extra point attempts vs. the Buccaneers on Monday, the Cowboys will be playing kicker Brett Maher vs. the 49ers on Sunday. It was questionable if Dallas would opt to use Maher in...
DALLAS, TX
WVNT-TV

NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football

KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
BUFFALO, NY
WVNT-TV

Tony Dungy Apologizes for Tweet With Anti-Transgender Rhetoric

The former coach will remain on the air with NBC on Saturday. Former NFL coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology after he received backlash this week for posting a controversial tweet from his personal account that promoted anti-transgender rhetoric. In the since-deleted tweet, Dungy responded to a...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy