FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Chiefs' Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes has 'done amazing things' on high-ankle sprain
The Kansas City Chiefs will be monitoring Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain all week leading into the AFC Championship, but Andy Reid said the MVP has "done amazing things."
WVNT-TV
Giants GM Schoen Addresses Free Agency of Jones, Barkley
Both players are set to hit the open market in March unless the Giants can strike new deals. Now that the Giants are entering their offseason, they have significant decisions to make about two big names on their team. Both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are set to hit free agency in March.
WVNT-TV
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
WVNT-TV
Eagles’ Social Media Team Trashes Giants After Playoff Rout
Philadelphia had fun after its 38-7 win over New York. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a dominant win over the rival Giants on Saturday night. Philadelphia maintained control the entire game, taking a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 38-7 victory. The...
WVNT-TV
Cowboys Will Play Brett Maher vs. 49ers Sunday
The kicker missed four straight extra points vs. the Buccaneers in the wild-card round. Despite missing four straight extra point attempts vs. the Buccaneers on Monday, the Cowboys will be playing kicker Brett Maher vs. the 49ers on Sunday. It was questionable if Dallas would opt to use Maher in...
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Game-Day Style at NFL Playoffs
The SI Swimsuit model cheered on her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
WVNT-TV
NFL VP backs NY girls’ high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help Yost achieve...
WVNT-TV
Tony Dungy Apologizes for Tweet With Anti-Transgender Rhetoric
The former coach will remain on the air with NBC on Saturday. Former NFL coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology after he received backlash this week for posting a controversial tweet from his personal account that promoted anti-transgender rhetoric. In the since-deleted tweet, Dungy responded to a...
