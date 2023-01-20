ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village

There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How DanDan Is Celebrating the Lunar New Year

The Third Ward’s cozy Chinese-American restaurant, DanDan, is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a commemorative “year of the rabbit” four-course meal. Though the limited-time menu does not feature any rabbit, the four courses reflect some of the things we are welcoming in the new year, including fortune and abundance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
atthelakemagazine.com

The At The Lake Guide to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest 2023

Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!
LAKE GENEVA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local barber shop sees decades of loyal customers

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — When you think of a classic barber shop, you might picture men in big chairs, getting their hair cut or maybe even a shave. The art of barbering is an old tradition but is still alive and well. Nick’s Barber Shop, in Shorewood, Wis., is one...
SHOREWOOD, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'

MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room

Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy