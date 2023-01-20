Read full article on original website
wisconsinrightnow.com
Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village
There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
World-renowned art duo brings 24 lantern sculptures to Milwaukee
The large-scale art display features eight ground sculptures and 16 lanterns that will be hanging from the park's trees.
On Milwaukee
After 30 years, The Spice House to close Downtown Milwaukee location
Although an exact date has not yet been set, The Spice House will be permanently closing their Downtown location at 1031 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. sometime during the month of March. The longtime spice purveyor indicated that they are planning to relocate as soon as they find...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
shepherdexpress.com
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
milwaukeemag.com
How DanDan Is Celebrating the Lunar New Year
The Third Ward’s cozy Chinese-American restaurant, DanDan, is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a commemorative “year of the rabbit” four-course meal. Though the limited-time menu does not feature any rabbit, the four courses reflect some of the things we are welcoming in the new year, including fortune and abundance.
atthelakemagazine.com
The At The Lake Guide to Lake Geneva’s Winterfest 2023
Lake Geneva’s 28th annual Winterfest will kick off Wednesday, February 1, in Flat Iron Park and the Driehaus Family Plaza at the Riviera, when 15 teams from around the country begin creating works of art from giant blocks of snow. As in years past, the U.S. National Snowsculpting Competition serves as the centerpiece of the five-day festival, which also includes bonfires on the beach, smaller ice sculpture displays, themed food and beverage options, and a children’s snow sculpture garden and snow zone. In addition, local businesses in the area host sales, specials and even an ice bar, snow painting and a tiki igloo!
spectrumnews1.com
Local barber shop sees decades of loyal customers
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — When you think of a classic barber shop, you might picture men in big chairs, getting their hair cut or maybe even a shave. The art of barbering is an old tradition but is still alive and well. Nick’s Barber Shop, in Shorewood, Wis., is one...
Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closing for good
The Hy-Vee-owned Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward is closing for good after three years, owners confirmed Friday.
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
WISN
Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'
MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s New Cat Shelter Has a Community Cat Room
Walking past the windows on Ogden Avenue, it’s hard to miss the curious faces and animated tails roaming around Milwaukee’s newest cat shelter. Inside, you’ll find a donation bin overflowing with cat supplies, and cat-obsessed volunteers giving their full attention to the feline residents. Cats arrived at...
Opening of Lake Geneva Ice Castles postponed until February due to warm start to 2023
When it does open, it will be returning to Geneva National Resort & Club for the second year in a row.
