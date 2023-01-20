ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed

There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
JORDAN, NY
How Mavs’ Defense Pulled Off Dramatic Turnaround vs. Heat

The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's win over the Miami Heat, having ranked 29th in defensive rating for January and allowing 406 points over their last three games. The lack of execution on that front had reached rock-bottom levels with a dire need for a wake-up call. After the Mavs' loss...
DALLAS, TX
Injury Report: Ousmane Dieng Available for Return For OKC

Oklahoma City looks to bounce back from a close loss as they take a trip to Denver. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Asked To Defend Ja Morant At End Of Grizzlies Game

In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bruins beach toothless Sharks , 4-0

BOSTON — Beating the Boston Bruins has not only proven to be extremely difficult for the rest of National Hockey League this season, doing so apparently makes the B’s very angry. Since the Seattle Kraken handed the B’s their first regulation loss at the Garden on January 12,...
BOSTON, MA
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL Three Stars: Hyman, MacKinnon and Montembeault Excelled

Welcome once again to THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week. In this regular feature, we identify a trio of players who’ve stood out above all others in hockey’s top league. Let’s get to it. 3. Samuel Montembeault, Montreal. The Canadiens goaltender had a stellar week, going...
COLORADO STATE
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed

NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
DALLAS, TX

