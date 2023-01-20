Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Expected To Be Part Of Lakers-Wizards Trade
Three years ago, Kendrick Nunn was considered the Miami Heat's next developmental prospect. Now, he could join his third team. Multiple reports have said the Los Angeles Lakers are talks with the Washington Wizards about trading Nunn for Rui Hachimura. Nunn was a member of the All-Rookie team in 2019-20...
Centre Daily
Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Revealed
There are very few matchups in the NBA more exciting than seeing Steph Curry face off against Kyrie Irving. Fortunately for NBA fans, that's exactly what they're going to see tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andre Iguodala due to right hip soreness, and James Wiseman due to...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
Centre Daily
How Mavs’ Defense Pulled Off Dramatic Turnaround vs. Heat
The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's win over the Miami Heat, having ranked 29th in defensive rating for January and allowing 406 points over their last three games. The lack of execution on that front had reached rock-bottom levels with a dire need for a wake-up call. After the Mavs' loss...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Ousmane Dieng Available for Return For OKC
Oklahoma City looks to bounce back from a close loss as they take a trip to Denver. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Asked To Defend Ja Morant At End Of Grizzlies Game
In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team...
Centre Daily
Bruins beach toothless Sharks , 4-0
BOSTON — Beating the Boston Bruins has not only proven to be extremely difficult for the rest of National Hockey League this season, doing so apparently makes the B’s very angry. Since the Seattle Kraken handed the B’s their first regulation loss at the Garden on January 12,...
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
Lakers: LeBron James Injury Makes Gambling On Portland Game Dicey Proposition
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James questionable to suit up tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle, making any sizable bets before his status clears up a bit risky. The 21-25 Lakers are just a half-game behind the 21-24 in the Western Conference standings, as...
Centre Daily
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
Centre Daily
NHL Three Stars: Hyman, MacKinnon and Montembeault Excelled
Welcome once again to THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week. In this regular feature, we identify a trio of players who’ve stood out above all others in hockey’s top league. Let’s get to it. 3. Samuel Montembeault, Montreal. The Canadiens goaltender had a stellar week, going...
Centre Daily
Raptors Look to Knock off Jayson Tatum-less Celtics: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
It'll be another undermanned opponent for the Toronto Raptors who take on the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics on Saturday evening at 5 pm. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Boston and 98.5...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Two-Way Player Ranks In Top 10 Among G League All Star Game Fan Voting
Two-way rookie point guard Scotty Pippen Jr., picked up by LA after he went undrafted in 2022 out of Vanderbilt, numbers among the top 10 players receiving votes for the G League's "Next Up Game," which will transpire along with the rest of the All-Star Weekend festivities next month in Salt Lake City.
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed
NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
