Terre Haute, IN

2-car wreck shuts down northbound lanes on US 41

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. The accident happened near the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

We have a crew on location and will provide updates as more information is available.

