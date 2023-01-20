2-car wreck shuts down northbound lanes on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. The accident happened near the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute. One person was taken to a nearby hospital.
