Iowa lawmakers could pass a bill allowing parents to apply the state's $7,598 per-student allocation to private schools as early as this week.It'll cost the state $341 million a year when fully implemented, according to estimates from Gov. Kim Reynolds.Why it matters: About half of all states already have some form of a student voucher program.Iowa can learn from the experiences of other states, Joshua Cowen told Axios. He's an education professor at Michigan State University who has studied the programs for about two decades.Here are three issues Cowen cautioned about and how Iowa addresses the issues in the...

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO