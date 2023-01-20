ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridainsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23

Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law

“It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display.”. A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African American studies, rendered by...
blackchronicle.com

Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney

A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo

I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
FLORIDA STATE
seattlemedium.com

Florida To Black People: We’re Not Teaching Your History

The Florida Department of Education officially launched its 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests with the theme of celebrating the achievements of African American Floridians. In the same breath, they’ve rejected the College Board’s AP African American course for high school students. On Jan. 19, news...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Symposium to feature conservative Hillsdale College and its Florida fans

Hillsdale College has been highlighted as offering a model worthy of importing to Florida. Following a spate of publicity on the state’s intention to remake New College in Sarasota into a “Hillsdale of the South,” the private, Michigan-based Christian college is having a South Florida symposium. The...
FLORIDA STATE
floridabulldog.org

Fifty years after Roe, Florida targets abortion pill; Women’s health care options dwindle

New Florida laws threaten pharmacists and doctors by treating abortion pills like contraband and penalizing their use outside strict limits. Florida has been an oasis for women from neighboring anti-abortion states seeking medical procedures to safely end their pregnancies, but that was before last year’s sea change in reproductive rights. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, decided 50 years ago today.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Lessons for Iowa's private school voucher plan

Iowa lawmakers could pass a bill allowing parents to apply the state's $7,598 per-student allocation to private schools as early as this week.It'll cost the state $341 million a year when fully implemented, according to estimates from Gov. Kim Reynolds.Why it matters: About half of all states already have some form of a student voucher program.Iowa can learn from the experiences of other states, Joshua Cowen told Axios. He's an education professor at Michigan State University who has studied the programs for about two decades.Here are three issues Cowen cautioned about and how Iowa addresses the issues in the...
IOWA STATE
