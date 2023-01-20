Read full article on original website
floridainsider.com
Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis pans ‘social justice’ while defending ban of African-American Studies course
"I think it's the approach that most Floridians want to see." Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking out against the concept of “social justice” in the classroom while defending the state’s ban of an Advanced Placement course. The DeSantis administration said no to a College Board pilot course...
Florida DOE says banning of AP African American history is to protect students from "radicalization." Critics skeptical
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Ron DeSantis, the Republican Governor of Florida, made headlines this week after he requested information on trans students from universities in the state and banned Advanced Placement (AP) African American History from high school classes.
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
WPTV
South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
Destin Log
Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us
These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
Judge Blasts Florida Gov. DeSantis But Dismisses Warren Lawsuit
While finding that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren violated the law, a federal judge on Friday grudgingly ruled that he lacked the power to reinstate the twice-elected Democrat. Warren filed a lawsuit after DeSantis issued the suspension in an
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23
Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
floridapolitics.com
Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law
“It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display.”. A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African American studies, rendered by...
newsfromthestates.com
Prior to VP Harris’ remarks in Tallahassee Sunday, Biden provides a statement on abortion rights
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. President Biden spoke on “the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Sunday, on what was going to...
blackchronicle.com
Judge upholds Ron DeSantis’ suspension of elected state attorney
A federal choose dominated Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from workplace after he indicated he wouldn’t deliver abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to courtroom. But it was nonetheless a win...
Independent Florida Alligator
The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo
I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
seattlemedium.com
Florida To Black People: We’re Not Teaching Your History
The Florida Department of Education officially launched its 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests with the theme of celebrating the achievements of African American Floridians. In the same breath, they’ve rejected the College Board’s AP African American course for high school students. On Jan. 19, news...
floridapolitics.com
Symposium to feature conservative Hillsdale College and its Florida fans
Hillsdale College has been highlighted as offering a model worthy of importing to Florida. Following a spate of publicity on the state’s intention to remake New College in Sarasota into a “Hillsdale of the South,” the private, Michigan-based Christian college is having a South Florida symposium. The...
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
floridabulldog.org
Fifty years after Roe, Florida targets abortion pill; Women’s health care options dwindle
New Florida laws threaten pharmacists and doctors by treating abortion pills like contraband and penalizing their use outside strict limits. Florida has been an oasis for women from neighboring anti-abortion states seeking medical procedures to safely end their pregnancies, but that was before last year’s sea change in reproductive rights. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, decided 50 years ago today.
Florida gives reasons for rejecting an Advanced Placement course in African-American studies
CNN's Sara Sidner reports.
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Lessons for Iowa's private school voucher plan
Iowa lawmakers could pass a bill allowing parents to apply the state's $7,598 per-student allocation to private schools as early as this week.It'll cost the state $341 million a year when fully implemented, according to estimates from Gov. Kim Reynolds.Why it matters: About half of all states already have some form of a student voucher program.Iowa can learn from the experiences of other states, Joshua Cowen told Axios. He's an education professor at Michigan State University who has studied the programs for about two decades.Here are three issues Cowen cautioned about and how Iowa addresses the issues in the...
