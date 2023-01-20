ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
99.9 KEKB

Can You Open Carry in Colorado?

Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
coloradosun.com

Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?

Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
KXRM

Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
coloradosun.com

Zornio: Why we should tax the rich, instead of eliminating income taxes in Colorado

With tax season under way, it seems only fair to scrutinize how many pennies I will have left in my pocket after paying Uncle Sam. Am I paying too much? Better yet, are you?. For the most part, I don’t mind paying taxes so long as they are within reason and I’m not paying more than my fair share. After all, taxes are a necessary part of social responsibility. By each contributing a portion of our hard-earned money to a larger honey pot, we can have the tools necessary for society to function. I’m OK with this, and you should be, too.
Summit Daily News

First round of public comment reveals divide over Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction is still wide

Tension over plans to bring gray wolves back to Colorado has been high since a ballot initiative narrowly passed two years ago directing wildlife officials to restore a predator population that had been absent for nearly a century. And while the first public comment session on the state’s draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Thursday made the split in opinion a bit narrower, it also showed how much ground still must be covered before work begins to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide.
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado

Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
