With tax season under way, it seems only fair to scrutinize how many pennies I will have left in my pocket after paying Uncle Sam. Am I paying too much? Better yet, are you?. For the most part, I don’t mind paying taxes so long as they are within reason and I’m not paying more than my fair share. After all, taxes are a necessary part of social responsibility. By each contributing a portion of our hard-earned money to a larger honey pot, we can have the tools necessary for society to function. I’m OK with this, and you should be, too.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO