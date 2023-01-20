Read full article on original website
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?
Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
Colorado ranked dead last among US states for adult mental health
With high rates of mental illness and high rates of adults unable to get treatment, Colorado ranks 51st among U.S. states and the District of Columbia for adult mental health.
Colorado bill proposes requiring large employers to give two weeks of advance notice for employee schedules
DENVER, CO. - Lawmakers in Colorado are drafting a bill requiring large employers to give their employees two weeks of advance notice for their schedules. This would give their workers more predictable pay and hours, which could help them better plan their lives and finances.
Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?
COLORADO: Let's talk about the impact of banning assault weapons. Three lawmakers in Colorado have proposed a bill which would ban assault weapons. People agree on gun policies more than we might expect.
Bill proposed to allow psychologists to prescribe medication
State lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow psychologists to prescribe medication to patients, once they undergo training and more education.
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
K.P. Kauffman asks for more time to clean up troubled oil and gas wells. Colorado regulators are out of patience.
Colorado oil and gas regulators Friday rejected a bid by violation-plagued K.P. Kauffman Co. to delay for another six months an assessment of whether it is meeting a negotiated cleanup plan. Last June, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission staff pressed for penalties for failure to meet the cleanup...
Marijuana Sellers may need $100,000 injury insurance. Will it reduce sales in Colorado?
A new bill will make marijuana business owners job a little harder. The "Colorado Legislature would require marijuana business owners to prove they have enough insurance coverage to handle $100,000 in injury claims connected to dispensary products." according to Westword.
Zornio: Why we should tax the rich, instead of eliminating income taxes in Colorado
With tax season under way, it seems only fair to scrutinize how many pennies I will have left in my pocket after paying Uncle Sam. Am I paying too much? Better yet, are you?. For the most part, I don’t mind paying taxes so long as they are within reason and I’m not paying more than my fair share. After all, taxes are a necessary part of social responsibility. By each contributing a portion of our hard-earned money to a larger honey pot, we can have the tools necessary for society to function. I’m OK with this, and you should be, too.
First round of public comment reveals divide over Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction is still wide
Tension over plans to bring gray wolves back to Colorado has been high since a ballot initiative narrowly passed two years ago directing wildlife officials to restore a predator population that had been absent for nearly a century. And while the first public comment session on the state’s draft Wolf Restoration and Management Plan Thursday made the split in opinion a bit narrower, it also showed how much ground still must be covered before work begins to reintroduce wolves west of the Continental Divide.
Colorado SNAP emergency benefits ending in February
More than 290,000 Colorado households are about to see a significant drop in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.
Colorado is in a mental health crisis. Psychologists want to help by being allowed to prescribe medication.
Colorado, in the middle of a mental health crisis for all ages, has about 3,200 psychologists statewide who provide addiction counseling and talk therapy. What they can’t do is prescribe medications. When a psychologist thinks one of their patients needs an antidepressant, anxiety medication or an antipsychotic drug, they...
