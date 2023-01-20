PhonePe, one of India’s largest fintech platforms, has announced it has raised $350 million in funding from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. The General Atlantic investment marks the first tranche of an up to $1 billion total fundraise that PhonePe has commenced in January 2023. Other new marque global and Indian investors have already been signed up for the second tranche, which is expected to close next month. The fundraise follows PhonePe’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart. PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centers and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country. The company also plans to invest in new businesses, including Insurance, Wealth Management, and Lending.

14 HOURS AGO