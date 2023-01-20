Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
ffnews.com
Deel Simplifies Global HR with New Full-Stack Platform
Deel, the global HR company, today announced the launch of Deel HR, US Payroll, and Deel Engage, making it possible, for the first time, to hire, manage, and pay global teams compliantly on one platform. This news comes as Deel hits $295 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a $12 billion valuation – up from just $57 million ARR a year ago.
ffnews.com
AQX Announces Zero Trading Fee Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform
AQX is excited to announce the launch of zero maker and taker fees for all trading pairs on its platform. While AQX has long been one of the crypto exchanges with the lowest trading fees, this latest move solidifies its position as the global pricing leader. Starting on December 27,...
ffnews.com
Core10 Secures $6.5 Million in Series B Funding Round
Core10, Inc. (Core10), a U.S.-based financial technology company that provides lending and account opening products, as well as software development services, announced the close of a $6.5 million Series B funding round to support the expansion of its Accrue platform and banking integration services. The capital round brings the company’s total funding to $12.5 million and is led by Patriot Financial Partners, with participation from JAM FINTOP and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).
ffnews.com
Recap Launches Game-changing Crypto Tax Dashboard, Helping Investors Understand Their Crypto-net-worth and Taxes
Crypto tax calculation service, Recap, has announced the release of the Recap Dashboard, providing UK investors with a single view of their crypto portfolio – critically removing the disconnect between crypto trades and taxes. The Recap Dashboard is set to be a game changer for investors in cryptoassets, NFTs...
ffnews.com
Sanctions screening fintech GSS raises £37m in first funding round
RegTech innovator Global Screening Services (GSS) today announced the completion of a successful initial funding round, having raised over $45m / c.£37m from major investors, including AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Financial Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, Global Head of Financial Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will serve as an observer to the GSS Board.
ffnews.com
finova Payment and Mortgage Services Launches Partnership With Loans Warehouse
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services today announces its partnership with Loans Warehouse, one of the highest-ranked second charge mortgage brokers in the finance industry. Through the partnership of Loans Warehouse to finova Payment and Mortgage Services’, its directly authorised (DA) intermediary network will have access to a market-leading range of second mortgage, bridging and development finance products. Loans Warehouse’s award-winning service helps consumers find the right solution for a range of different loans.
ffnews.com
Metro Bank Launches Digital Car Loan Product Under Ratesetter Brand
Metro Bank has launched a digital car loan product under the RateSetter brand to enter the sizeable and growing vehicle financing UK market. The loans are hire purchase loans for used cars and are currently available through motor brokers using market-leading RateSetter technology. CarFinance 247 and Motion Finance are the first brokers to pilot the product with more partnerships expected to launch in the coming weeks.
ffnews.com
ACE Money Transfer Hits Landmark $1 Billion in Remittances as It Celebrates 20th Anniversary
ACE Money Transfer, the Manchester-based online remittance provider, has hit $1 billion in remittances sent as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The company reached the milestone this year after several years of consistent growth. Founded in 2002, ACE Money Transfer is one of the UK’s fastest-growing remittance providers. The company...
ffnews.com
Visa joins the Fintech District to support the growth of the Italian fintech ecosystem
Visa has signed a partnership with Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, with the aim of contributing to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Italy and fostering innovation and developing the next generation of payment solutions that improve the lives of consumers, businesses and communities.
ffnews.com
PhonePe raises growth funds at a $12 billion valuation, led by General Atlantic
PhonePe, one of India’s largest fintech platforms, has announced it has raised $350 million in funding from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. The General Atlantic investment marks the first tranche of an up to $1 billion total fundraise that PhonePe has commenced in January 2023. Other new marque global and Indian investors have already been signed up for the second tranche, which is expected to close next month. The fundraise follows PhonePe’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart. PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centers and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country. The company also plans to invest in new businesses, including Insurance, Wealth Management, and Lending.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Appoints New Head Of Card Payments Sales
Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking has continued to strengthen its Transaction Banking Solutions team with the appointment of Maria Shaw, as Managing Director, Head of Card Payments. Maria joins Lloyds Bank from Barclaycard, where she has held a number of roles during her 22-year tenure. Most recently Maria was...
ffnews.com
Equipped Appoints Edward Green as CEO
Equipped.ai (“Equipped”), the leading technology-based analytics solutions provider for alternative asset management firms, today announces the appointment of Private Equity and Private Credit veteran, Edward Green, as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Edward joins Equipped with 19 years of experience within Private Equity, Private Credit and Real...
ffnews.com
Paysend Partners with JMMB Money Transfer to Make Payments in Jamaica from the UK, US and Canada
Paysend, the UK-based fintech company, with over 8 million customers, announces a technology partnership with JMMB Money Transfer, a subsidiary of JMMB Group, to provide secure and affordable deposit-to-account transfers to family and friends in Jamaica. Jamaicans can now receive remittances from their loved ones in the UK, USA, and Canada via the Paysend App.
Comments / 0