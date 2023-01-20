Read full article on original website
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa bay
Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
Chiefs’ Reid: Mahomes ‘going to play’ vs Cincy for AFC title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and that the high ankle sprain the All-Pro quarterback sustained against the Jaguars last weekend is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener.
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Divisional Round Recap: Bengals and Eagles look dominant, Chiefs and 49ers survive
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap a weekend of NFL divisional round playoff games that saw the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles steamroll the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants on their way to championship weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earned hard-fought victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.
Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job
The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports. This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.
Watch: Bengals Cap Another Efficient Drive With Touchdown In Divisional Round
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' efficient offensive day continued after halftime on Sunday. Cincinnati cashed in on a short rushing score from Joe Mixon to take a 24-10 lead over Buffalo. Tight end Hayden Hurst set up the play with a nice hurdle for a first-down conversion (5 catches, 59...
For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season
The cofounder of Store716 stood inside a Buffalo sports paradise. It was Sunday morning, and he was strolling past T-shirts printed with slogans that spoke to the magnitude of the afternoon ahead. Favorites include:. AVENGE THE 90s. BUFFALO VS. EVERYBODY. JOSH F*CKING ALLEN. WIN THE WHOLE DAMN THING. David Gram,...
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
In the aftermath of a heartbreaking 19–12 loss to the 49ers in an NFC divisional round game, things went from bad to worse for the Cowboys. Dallas running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula in the loss and will undergo surgery, according to a Sunday night report from Todd Archer of ESPN. Archer noted that the injury typically “[requires] a three-month recovery.”
100 Days of Mocks: College Football News Mocks Mayer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.
Dolphins, Mike McDaniel interested in ex-Broncos HC as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins emerged as one of the more successful teams during the 2022 season, going 9-8 and earning their first playoff berth since 2016. However, the Dolphins would fall to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round as their defense failed the team. Now, as coach Mike McDaniel...
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won't ratify contract. Welcome to the discussion.
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
