WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man faces 15 years in prison for attempted kidnapping of girl in 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a Pensacola school bus stop took a plea deal. Jared Stanga pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. The maximum penalty is 20 years in a state prison. In exchange for his...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman accused of elder exploitation
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest report reveals allegations against former Warrington Middle School dean
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Thirty-three-year-old Darreyel Laster is out on bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The Escambia County School District confirmed Thursday that Laster resigned from his role as the dean at Warrington middle school. The arrest report says that it started with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
WALA-TV FOX10
VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County SO and AltaPointe Health team up to fight mental health crisis
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The mental health crisis in Alabama is only getting worse and with no state-run institutions left to help with the problem, more and more mental health patients are ending up in jail. There’s now an effort underway to address this issue. A partnership between...
WALA-TV FOX10
Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to look into what you need to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow’s breaks it down for us into two parts. Part one is what to know about factory warranty’s that come with your purchase. Click on the interview link to learn more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin state senator says he has no plans to eliminate police jurisdictions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In explaining Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s push for annexation this week, Chief of Staff James Barber raised the specter that residents living west of the city limits could find themselves without police and fire protection. That could occur, Barber told reporters, if the Legislature were to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Krewe De La Dauphine prepares for first Mardi Gras parade of the year
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -Members of the Krewe De La Dauphine were at it bright and early ahead of the first Mardi Gras parade of the season. “We are very honored that we’re the first Mardi Gras parade to roll so we do take that into consideration, and we set the tone for the season,” said a KDLD member.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Heritage Park, Foley Alabama (corner of SR 59 & US 98) All food vendors will have unique, tasty gumbo dishes along with other menu items for purchase. Alabama Slammers, Bloody Mary’s, craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company and wine. Free Bushwacker samples. Scrumptious snack vendors. Gumbo cook-off Great live music all day. Arts, crafts, home decor, and a huge variety of unique vendors. Contests throughout the day. Huge kids entertainment/activity area. Petting zoo, bounce houses, interactive games and more. 12 and under - Free entry Schedule of activities: 10:00am – The festivities and excitement begin 10:30am - Fleetwood Max - The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute 12:00pm - Catch the Gumbo contest* 12:15pm - Gumbo Bingo contest* 12:30pm - Gumbo Cook-off 1:00pm - Sons of Bosephus - Americas Premier Tribute to Hank Jr. 2021 award winners of Tribute Band of The Year 3:00pm - Announce $500 Gumbo Cook-off Winner 3:00pm - Don’t Spill the Roux contest* 3:15pm - Catch the Gumbo contest* 4:00pm - Randy Mcneeley 6:00pm - End of event *Contests - winner gets $50 Event Bucks.
WALA-TV FOX10
Sunshine returns today; severe weather threat for midweek
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re finally going to see the sunshine again after a dreary weekend. Our temps are starting off cold with many spots in the low 40s as of 5 a.m. Most spots will see a high near 60 degrees with no chance of rain. Things change during the day tomorrow as a warm front moves onshore and we see the winds significantly ramping up. Winds could ramp up to 30-40mph during the day and night but most of the day Tuesday will be dry. A severe weather threat exists for tomorrow night and into early Wednesday morning. For now, the severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5. All modes of severe weather are possible including the risk of tornadoes and straight line winds. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. Based on model guidance, it should be a quick moving squall line that pushes in. We turn dry and quiet the remainder of the week with highs in the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday with morning temps down to the mid to upper 30s.
