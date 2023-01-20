Read full article on original website
ADPH reopens shellfish growing waters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to oyster harvesting on Jan. 11. The areas include Portersville Bay and Heron Bay. The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological...
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
Poor water quality in northwest Florida is impacting oyster harvesting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay System was once a hotspot for oysters and other shellfish. However, high levels of bacteria in the water have now reduced the area where oysters can be harvested. Captain Pasco Gibson has been in the seafood industry his whole life, and says he’s never seen the […]
Candle from popular retailer with 20 Alabama locations recalled
A discount retailer with 20 Alabama locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
COVID-19 pandemic drives doctors, nurses out of healthcare profession
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The lingering COVID-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the healthcare system in the state of Alabama. Some doctors and nurses have been driven out of the profession and others are thinking about doing the same. "It did take a toll on people, especially those...
VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.
Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt
There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to look into what you need to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow’s breaks it down for us into two parts. Part one is what to know about factory warranty’s that come with your purchase. Click on the interview link to learn more.
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
More severe storms possible this week in Alabama
Another round of potentially severe weather will be possible for the southern part of Alabama starting late Tuesday. Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain will be possible as a cold front pushes through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has put the southern half of Alabama...
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Alabama
First-time buyers faced rising prices leading into midyear, but some of them might be able to find their sweet home in Alabama with assistance. The median home sales price rose by 15.7% between May 2021 and 2022 to $301,000, according to RedFin. That’s a year-over-year increase of $40,000. While...
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
Where does Alabama rank in Education?
Governor Kay Ivey set the goal of Alabama ranking within the top 30 states in math and reading, but this begs the question where does Alabama rank currently in those subjects?
Alabama vapes more than all but two other states
Alabamians like to vape - more so than almost every other state in the nation. More than 9% of Alabama residents said they are current e-cigarette users in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only two states - Oklahoma and Kentucky - recorded a higher percentage.
