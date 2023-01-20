ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

ADPH reopens shellfish growing waters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to oyster harvesting on Jan. 11. The areas include Portersville Bay and Heron Bay. The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Candle from popular retailer with 20 Alabama locations recalled

A discount retailer with 20 Alabama locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama sees record number of tornadoes in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 was a record-breaking year for severe weather in Alabama. Last year, there were 98 tornadoes across Alabama according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. That’s the second greatest number of tornadoes in the state on record. 2011 saw the most with 145...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

EPA strategy for Alabama landfill fire: Smother it in dirt

There’s now more than just smoke hanging around the site of an underground landfill fire near Birmingham. In the two days since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed up to take control of the scene, the area has been abuzz with EPA trucks, bulldozers and excavators moving in to begin putting out the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Furniture warranties at Barrow Fine Furniture: Part One

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to look into what you need to know about furniture warranty’s. Tom from Barrow’s breaks it down for us into two parts. Part one is what to know about factory warranty’s that come with your purchase. Click on the interview link to learn more.
MOBILE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
AL.com

More severe storms possible this week in Alabama

Another round of potentially severe weather will be possible for the southern part of Alabama starting late Tuesday. Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and heavy rain will be possible as a cold front pushes through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has put the southern half of Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Alabama

First-time buyers faced rising prices leading into midyear, but some of them might be able to find their sweet home in Alabama with assistance. The median home sales price rose by 15.7% between May 2021 and 2022 to $301,000, according to RedFin. That’s a year-over-year increase of $40,000. While...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’

This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama vapes more than all but two other states

Alabamians like to vape - more so than almost every other state in the nation. More than 9% of Alabama residents said they are current e-cigarette users in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only two states - Oklahoma and Kentucky - recorded a higher percentage.
ALABAMA STATE

